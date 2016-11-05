Summit football snap losing streak to end season with win against Battle Mountain, 30-9 | SummitDaily.com

EDWARDS — A long season was going to end on bright note for one team, and it was Summit County that came away with a 30-9 win over Battle Mountain on Friday night in Edwards.

It started well for the Huskies (3-7) with a 36-yard pass from Traver Goldberg to Duke Yarde for 36 yards, but went quickly downhill for the hosts. The Tigers capitalized on their first possession with a nifty slant route from quarterback Jacob Gillum to Eddie James for 36 yards and a score.

That same slant route made it 14-0 when Gillum found Vale Hildebrand. While James cut across the grain for his score, Hildebrand just stopped and watched the Huskies’ defense fly by on his way to the end zone.

Summit County went by ground for its third score of the first half. Adolfo Vasquez and Matthew Francomano did most of the work and it was the former who gave the Tigers a 20-0 lead on a 12-yard scamper.

The Huskies were not without their opportunities during the first 24 minutes. They were in Summit territory four times, but only came away with a Nelson Ledezma 26-yard field goal late in the half.

D is for Defense

Battle Mountain’s defense produced two three-and-outs, but it was Summit’s defense which produced the first score of the second half. Hildebrand picked Goldberg and ran it 47 yards to the house for a 27-3 margin.

With the win Summit County (3-7) snapped a seven-game skid, dating back to September. It was also the teams lone victory against a 4A Western Slope team after a 21-42 loss to Eagle Valley on Oct. 7, a 20-37 loss to Rifle on Oct. 14, a 15-39 loss to Glenwood Springs on Oct. 21 and a home loss on Senior Night Oct. 28.

Before the game, the Huskies honored their seniors. Battle Mountain’s football seniors are Zane Hensel, Duke Yarde, Leonardo Flores, Redinger, Cal Masler, Peterson Brown, Sage Arellano, Arturo Macias, Dakota Arellano, Natanael Lams, Todger Dacis and Demetrio Velasco.

At Summit’s final home game on Oct. 28, a painful 7-55 rout to Palisade, the Tigers also honored their seniors, including Adolofo Vasquez, Sam Hull, Matt Francomano, Ty Brown-Wolf, Lorenzo Patti, Harmon Daugherty, Eddie Jain, Dean Vangsnes and Eric Robinson.