Summit girl’s swimming sends 5 more to state, plus Tigers Nordic at Maloit Park | SummitDaily.com

Summit swimming sends 5 more to state meet

This winter is already going down as one of the best for Summit High girl’s swimming in 15 years — and it’s only getting better.

At the Southwestern Conference Championships, held at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction from Feb. 3-4, the Tigers racked up another batch of state qualifiers and set new school records for the team’s inaugural 3A season. Molly Nikkel qualified for her first state event in 100-meter breaststroke (1:19.22), followed by past state qualifiers Katerina Lee in 50 freestyle (27.07), Logan Simson in 100 butterfly (1:09:94) and 200 individual medley, and Hannah Anderson in 200 freestyle. Emily Sandberg dropped two seconds to break the school 200 freestyle record (2:05:48).

The Tigers swim and dive team placed seventh out of 11 teams at the conference meet. All told, the team is taking three relays and seven individual events to the 3A State Championships at Veterans Memorial Aquatics Center in Thornton from Feb. 10-11. Best of luck ladies!

Conference championships standings, overall

1. Glenwood Springs High School

2. Durango High School

3. Grand Junction High School

7. SUMMIT HIGH SCHOOL

200 freestyle, finals

1. Lauren Fetzko, Glenwood — 1:52.08

2. Alli Fields, Monstrose — 1:57.18

3. Delaney Kidd, Grand Junction — 1:57.75

7. Emily Sandberg, SUMMIT — 2:05.48

15. Hannah Anderson, SUMMIT — 2:15.36 (state time in prelims)

200 IM, finals

1. Davy Brown, Aspen — 2:08.79

2. Maggie McHugh, Monstrose — 2:16.35

3. Mira Joyner, Durango — 2:19.16

DQ. Logan Simson, SUMMIT — N/A (state time in prelims)

50 freestyle, finals

1. Kennidy Quist, Aspen — 23.38

2. Sam Bagge, Montezuma Cortez — 25.25

3. Katerina Lee, SUMMIT — 27.07

1-meter diving, finals (points)

1. Ruby Epstein, Duranog — 351.80

2. Kylie Behn, Durango — 336.70

3. Kenley Kohls, Fruita — 322.20

5. Laurel Bonner, SUMMIT — 273.05

6. Abby Hiller, SUMMIT — 271.00

100 butterfly, finals

1. Sara Dipangrazio, Glenwood — 59.59

2. Emily Driscoll, Aspen — 1:00.96

3. Avery Pop, Grand Junction — 1:02.08

4. Logan Simson, SUMMIT — 1:09.94

100 breaststroke, finals

1. Maggie McHugh, Montrose — 1:09.28

2. Avery Pope, Grand Junction — 1:09.61

3. Sarah Dipangrazio, Glenwood — 1:01.37

7. Molly Nikkel, SUMMIT — 1:19.22 (state time in prelims)

Minturn Pursuit | Summit High Nordic team, Feb. 4

A pair of classic and skate Nordic high school races, hosted on the Vail Ski and Snowboard Academy trails at Maloit Park in Minturn. The event drew more than 300 skiers from across the state, including Summit rivals Vail Mountain School, Aspen, Battle Mountain and Eagle Valley.

The Tigers took third place overall for boys and girls in the skate races, and then followed it with another set of third place finishes in the classic races. After the weekend, Summit has qualified 12 skiers each for the state skate and classic races, with a handful of high school-only athletes and plenty of Summit Nordic Ski Club racers.

The team has one more classic race on Feb. 11 (and one more chance to qualify for state) at the Frisco Peninsula before the state meet in Steamboat Springs from Feb. 23-24.

Summit state qualifiers, skate

Julia White

Matt McBrearty

Hanna Knickrehm (Summit Nordic Ski Club)

Opal Koning (SNSC)

Noelle Resignolo (SNSC)

Mary Wilcox (SNSC)

Peter Haynes (SNSC)

Sam Haynes (SNSC)

Jack Hurlbert (SNSC)

Kyle Tayman (SNSC)

Oli Trowbridge (SNSC)

Caleb White (SNSC)

Summit state qualifiers, classic

Bri Clarke

Julia White

Chris Rohlf

Hanna Knickrehm (Summit Nordic Ski Club)

Opal Koning (SNSC)

Noelle Resignolo (SNSC)

Peter Haynes (SNSC)

Sam Haynes (SNSC)

Jack Hurlbert (SNSC)

Kyle Tayman (SNSC)

Oli Trowbridge (SNSC)

Caleb White (SNSC)

Boys 2.6K skate, team standings

1. Vail Mountain School

2. Middle Park High School

3. Summit High School

Girls 2.6K skate, team standings

1. Vail Mountain School

2. Colorado Rocky Mountain School

3. Summit High School

Boys 5K classic, team standings

1. Vail Mountain School

2. Battle Mountain High School

3. Summit High School

Girls 5K classic, team standings

1. Vail Mountain School

2. Colorado Rocky Mountain School

3. Summit High School

Boys 2.6K skate, individual

1. Cameron Wolfe, Vail Mountain School — 6:18

2. Tyler Scholl, Middle Park — 6:22

3. Franklin Reilly, Battle Mountain — 6:29

5. Peter Haynes, SUMMIT — 6:37

6. Oliver Trowbridge, SUMMIT — 6:39

Girls 2.6K skate, individual

1. Maddie Donovan, Vail Mountain School — 7:16

2. Chelsea Moore, Aspen — 7:38

3. Emma Blakslee, Vail Mountain School — 7:45

9. Noelle Resignolo, SUMMIT — 8:11

Boys 5K classic, individual

1. Cameron Wolfe, Vail Mountain School — 7:10

2. Franklin Reilly, Battle Mountain – 7:21

3. Eric Zdechlick, Vail Mountain School — 7:22

7. Oliver Trowbridge, SUMMIT — 7:42

8. Peter Haynes, SUMMIT — 7:44

Girls 5K classic, individual

1. Chelsea Moore, Aspen — 8:48

2. Maddie Donovan, Vail Mountain School — 9:06

3. Rose Sandell, Eagle Valley — 9:20

4. Noelle Resignolo, SUMMIT — 9:21

9280 Pond Hockey Tournament raises $6,500 for Summit hockey programs

Ice junkies: It’s pond season.

Over the weekend, the 9280 Pond Hockey Tournament held its third annual event on the pond at The Village at Keystone. In just three years, the tournament has grown to include 120 teams and is now the largest all-ages pond hockey tournament in the western United States, attracting teams and players from all over the country.

The tourney is also blooming as a benefit. This year, 9280 raised $6,500 for the Summit High hockey team and Summit Youth Hockey. The success of the tournament is built around this relationship with both organizations, according to a release from tourney organizers, and volunteers play a large role in the execution and consistency of the event. Athletes and tourney staff couldn’t do what they do best without scorekeepers and volunteer coordinator.

Summit vs. Buena Vista | Tigers boy’s basketball, Feb. 2

A regular-season varsity basketball game, hosted by non-conference foes Buena Vista High School in Buena Vista on Feb. 2. The Tigers lost, 58-63.

1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final

Summit 14 13 11 20 58

Buena Vista 19 22 8 14 63

Summit vs. Buena Vista | Tigers girl’s basketball, Feb. 2

A regular-season girl’s varsity basketball game, hosted by Buena Vista in Buena Vista on Feb. 2. The Tigers lost, 28-62.

1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final

Summit 5 5 11 7 28

Buena Vista 16 8 20 18 62