Summit High girl’s swimming season begins with state qualifiers, plus U.S. Rev Tour results | SummitDaily.com

For 1st time in 16 years, SHS swimming qualifies 2 relay teams for state champs

It’s been 16 years in the making, but the Summit High School girl’s swim team is sending two relay teams to the 4A state championship this year.

At the 4A Western Slope league relays meet on Dec. 10 at Colorado Mesa University, the girl’s 200 freestyle relay team and 400 freestyle relay team both qualified for the state meet from Feb. 9-11. The 200 relay finished in 1:51.06 — fast enough to beat the school record by 0.5 seconds — and the 400 relay finished in 4:11.05. A big congrats to the four members on both teams from coach from head coach Jennifer Wischmeyer:

SHS 200 and 400 freestyle relay team:

Emily Sandberg

Hannah Anderson

Abby Lau

Katerina Lee

The SHS girls next host their first home meet of the season, a tri meet against Aspen and Glenwood Springs on Dec. 17. First events begin at 11 a.m.

U.S. Revolution Tour snowboard superpipe — Copper Mountain, Dec. 8

The first finals event at the U.S. Revolution Tour, a pipeline event hosted at Copper Mountain in the Main Vein superpipe and overseen by the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association. The snowboard event drew more than 60 male riders and 33 female riders, including international pros like Jiayu Liu of China and Iouri Padlatchikov, the 2014 gold Winter Olympics gold medalist, for qualifiers and finals.

Men’s finals

1. Wancheng Shi (CHN) — 91.00

2. Patric Burgener (SUI) — 88.50

3. Jan Scherrer (SUI) — 86.50

4. Ryan Wachendorfer (USA) — 85.25

5. Chase Blackwell (USA) — 84.00

6. Yiwei Zhang (CHN) — 82.50

7. Toby Miller (USA) — 80.75

8. Nathan Johnstone (AUS) — 77.75

9. Min-Sik Lee (KOR) — 68.75

10. Benjamin Farrow (USA) — 27.75

Women’s finals (score)

1. Jiayu Lio (CHN) — 91.75

2. Xuetong Cai (CHN) — 83.00

3. Maddie Mastro (USA) — 80.50

4. Emily Arthur (AUS) — 68.50

5. Zoe Kalapos (USA) — 65.75

6. Mercedes Nicoll (CAN) — 57.75

U.S. Revolution Tour ski superpipe — Copper Mountain, Dec. 10

The second day of finals competition at the U.S. Revolution tour, this time for freeski athletes. The event drew more than 50 male competitors and 30 female competitors for qualifiers and finals at the Main Vein superpipe.

Men’s finals (score)

1. Benoit Valentin (FRA) — 93.50

2. Mike Riddle (CAN) — 90.50

3. Hunter Hess (USA) — 86.00

4. Brendan Mackay (CAN) — 86.00

5. Nico Porteous (NZL) — 79.50

6. Miguel Porteous (NZL) — 77.00

7. Kwang-jin Kim (KOR) — 75.50

8. Cameron Broderick (USA) — 72.25

9. Birk Irginv (USA) — 52.25

10. Finn Bilous (NZL) — 30.50

Women’s finals (score)

1. Marie Martinod (FRA) — 96.00

2. Cassie Sharpe (CAN) — 92.75

3. Rowan Cheshire (GBR) — 80.50

4. Janina Kuzma (NZL) — 76.75

5. Saori Suzuki (JPN) — 75.25

6. Madison Rowlands (GBR) — 74.00

Wheatridge Invitational — Tigers wrestling, Dec. 10

A varsity wrestling meet, hosted by Wheatridge High School on Dec. 10. The Tigers team notched several second-place performances and a first-place performance from undefeated Alex Bareia to take second overall as a team. A look at individual placement based on weight class:

1st — Alex Bareia, season 9-0

2nd — Dean Vangsnes, season 11-1

2nd — Brandon Daniel

2nd — Monica Jimenez-Hernandez

3rd — Griffen Chabot

4th — Jorge Garcia

The Tigers’ next wrestling meet is today at the Gilpin County High School Tri. Look for results in next week’s Summit Daily.

Summit vs. Pueblo East — Tigers girl’s basketball, Nov. 7

The first game of a Front Range tournament, hosted by Berthoud High School and played against Pueblo East High School. The Tigers lost, 83-29, to go 0-3 on the season and 0-0 in 4A league play.

1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final

Summit 8 8 7 6 29

Pueblo East 25 15 24 19 83

Summit vs. Skyline — Tigers boy’s basketball, Nov. 7

A regular-season non-conference basketball game, hosted by Skyline High School on Dec. 7. The Tigers lost, 57-43, to go 2-2 on the season and 0-0 in the 4A Western Slope.

1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final

Summit 10 6 15 12 43

Skyline 9 10 17 21 57

Summit vs. Mountain View — Tigers girl’s basketball, Nov. 9

The second game of a Front Range tournament, played against Mountain View High School on Dec. 9. The Tigers lost, 64-30, to go 0-4 on the season.

1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final

Summit 9 3 5 13 30

Skyline 18 15 17 14 64

Summit vs. Berthoud — Tigers girl’s basketball, Nov. 10

The final match of a Front Range tournament, played against Berthoud High School on Nov. 10. The Tigers lost, 54-34, to go 0-5 on the season. Highlights from the coaching staff:

Senior Guard Kate Tomlinson had a great weekend, scoring 8 points, 11 points and 3 points in each of the three tournament games. Senior Natalie Gray had a great weekend, scoring 8 points, 7 points and 6 points. Junior Haleigh Lecklitner had an outstanding performance against the Berthoud team in the final game, scoring 10 points.

The girl’s team hosted Wheatridge High School at home on Tuesday. Scores weren’t available by press time.

1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final

Summit 6 12 9 7 34

Skyline 14 14 16 10 54

Summit vs. Eagle Ridge Academy — Tigers boy’s basketball, Nov. 10

A regular-season neutral basketball game against the Eagle Ridge Academy, played as part of the Skyline Falcon Challenge high school basketball tournament. The Tigers won, 65-45, and improved to 3-2 on the season and 0-0 in league play.

The Summit boys next face Silver Creek of Longmont at home on Dec. 16. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.

1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final

Summit 19 13 15 18 65

ERA 6 10 15 14 45