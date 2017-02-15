Summit High swimming keeps breaking records at 3A state meet, plus wrestling brackets | SummitDaily.com

3A Colorado High School Swimming Championships | Tigers girls swimming, Feb. 10-11

Take it from coach: This year’s batch of Summit High swimmers is the fastest in her 15-season tenure.

From Feb. 10-11, head coach Jenny Wischmeyer traveled with 20 team members and seven state-qualified swimmers to the 2017 3A Colorado High School Swimming Championships in Thornton. This season marked the first time the Tigers have competed at the 3A level, and a slate of new state-qualifying times inspired Wischmeyer’s team to break school records over and over again en route to the state meet.

All told, the team sent 10 events to the state meet and broke five school records, including a 400-yard freestyle relay that shattered the previous record by nine seconds. Swimmers qualified for finals in three events: Emily Sandberg in the 200 and 500 freestyle, and the 400 freestyle relay team (Hannah Anderson, Abbey Lau, Katerina Lee and Emily Sandberg).

A brief recap from Summit’s best showing at the state meet:

3A state standings, overall

1. Aspen High School (first school swimming championship)

2. St. Mary’s Academy

3. Glenwood Springs High School

T-23. SUMMIT HIGH SCHOOL

Top Summit finishers, finals

10. 200 freestyle, Emily Sandberg — 2:05.75 (new school record)

14. 500 freestyle, Emily Sandberg — 5:45.63

16. 400 freestyle relay (Hannah Anderson, Emily Sandberg, Abbey Lau, Katerina Lee) — 4:02.07 (new school record)

Top Summit finishers, prelims

17. 200 freestyle relay (Hannah Anderson, Emily Sandberg, Abbey Lau, Katerina Lee) — 1:51.05

21. 200 freestyle, Hannah Anderson — 2:14.38

21. 200 medley relay (Abbey Lau, Stephanie Schulman, Logan Simson, Katerina Lee) — 2:06.68

22. 100 Breaststroke, Molly Nikkel — 1:18.05 (new school record)

26. 200 IM, Logan Simson — 2:34.01

26. 50 freestyle, Katerina Lee — 27.3

33. 100 butterly, Logan Simson — 1:12.83

3A Colorado State Wrestling Championships preview | Tigers wrestling, Feb. 16-18

This season, the small Summit High wrestling program is sending two athletes to the 3A state meet at the Pepsi Center from Feb. 16-18: senior Dean Vangsnes and sophomore Alex Barela.

Vangsnes is making his first trip to the state meet after four years of varsity wrestling. Now competing in the 182-pound division, he enters the first round of the 16-man bracket tournament with a 37-5 record and faces fellow senior Justin Mosher (11-10) of Olathe High School.

Barela is also making his first trip to the state meet after two years of high school wrestling. He enters the 106-pound bracket tourney with a 34-8 record and faces freshman Owen Berry (26-4) of Buena Vista.

Summit vs. Rifle | Tigers boys basketball, Feb. 9

An away conference game hosted by Rifle High School in Rifle on Feb. 9. The Tigers lost, 55-56, for the team’s second loss of the season to Rifle.

Summit vs. Rifle | Tigers girls basketball, Feb. 9

An away conference game hosted by Rifle in Rifle on Feb. 9. The Tigers girls team lost, 17-42, to claim a record of 4-17 overall and 1-9 in the 4A Western Slope before the final game of the season, an away match against Eagle Valley in Gypsum on Feb. 14. The result wasn’t available at press time.

Summit vs. Longmont | Tigers boys basketball, Feb. 11

A home non-conference match against Longmont High School, hosted at Summit High on Feb. 11. The Tigers lost, 39-40, and dropped to 7-14 overall and 2-8 in the 4A Western Slope before the Feb. 14 game against Eagle Valley in Gypsum. The result wasn’t available at press time.