Summit High varsity hockey lose home opener to Castle View, 0-4 | SummitDaily.com

BRECKENRIDGE — The Summit High School varsity hockey team was in action on Wednesday for the Tigers home opener against Castle View High School. The Tigers were looking for a better performance following a frustrating loss against Battle Mountain last week, which saw the Tigers hold a lead through two periods, only to have it evaporate in the final period.

This week, the Tigers hoped to play a more complete game on home ice in Breckenridge and improve upon mistakes made in the opener. This opportunity would come against one of the top-ranked teams in the state, Castle View of Castle Rock, a non-conference foe loaded with 14 seniors.

Due to bad weather, the Castle View team was late getting to the rink and the pregame plan was changed. Instead of immediately prior to the game, Summit Youth Hockey moved its traditional David Olbright Award presentation to before warm-ups. The award, presented to a freshman player who shows dedication and passion for the game, was given to Max Bonenberger. The 14-year-old went on to have a strong night, generating several shots and nearly setting up fellow freshman D’artagnan Barson for a goal late in the second period.

First period

Castle View came out strong and pelted senior net-minder Kyle Rogers with shots. Rogers was equal to the task, making several spectacular saves in the first period as the Tigers struggled to pick up Sabrecat players in front of the net.

Eventually Castle View broke through, when the team’s scoring leader, John Fulton, scored halfway through the first period with a puck off the post and into the net. Despite being outshot 15-3 in the first, the Tigers left the initial frame down just 1-0.

Second period

The Sabrecats poured on the pressure again in the second period, as they registered nearly 20 shots on goal and found the back of the net three more times, once shorthanded.

Despite being outshot nearly 3-1 in the period, the Tigers had teeth and tried to bite back. The all-freshman “triple-B” line of Barson, Bonenberger and Mark Bellevance nearly scored with less than a minute left in the period, when Barson hit the post from point-blank range after being set up by Bellevance and Bonenberger.

Third period

The Tigers finally settled into a groove in the third period. They played a more back-and-forth game, changing the shot disparity significantly from the opening minutes.

Although the Tigers were unable to muster a goal, Summit goalie Rogers faced more than 40 shots and allowed just four, keeping the team in the game through a scoreless third. His forward couldn’t find the net, though, and Summit fell to Castle View, 0-4.

The Tigers next play Standley Lake in Westminster today (Dec. 16), when they hope experience against the powerhouse Castle View team translates into success against a conference opponent.

Following today’s match, the Tigers next home game is on Jan. 6 against Kent Denver. Tip-off is 5:45 p.m.