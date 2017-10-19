Summit hosts regional cross-country meet, finishes one spot out of state qualification

Summit's boys and girls cross-country teams closed out their seasons Thursday by outperforming expectations while playing host to the regional meet for the first time in recent memory and possibly school history.

"It was an honor to host regionals at home — first chance we've ever had to do this," Tigers coach Heather Quarantillo said after the boys and girls races at Frisco Adventure Park. "There is nothing like having our final race at home in our backyard."

The girls came into regionals ranked seventh out of 11 teams. By the time it was over, they had secured a fifth-place finish, which wasn't enough to get the Tigers into state but left their coach with a lot to like.

"We are amazed at our fifth place finish," Quarantillo said after the race, adding that the top four teams and 15 individuals at regionals qualified for state.

"We were one place off a state berth," she continued. "We were quite a few points behind that state-qualifying fourth place, but to be fifth — two team places better than projected — just makes us smile."

The girls were led by junior Noelle Resignolo, who finished 18th overall in 21 minutes, 58 seconds.

She has consistently posted Summit's best times for the girls team all year, but in Thursday's race, which ran slow across the board, she was well off her season's best.

Resignolo said competing at home helped in the sense she knew the course. However, Battle Mountain set the tone early, and Resignolo believes she could have paced herself better.

"I kind of started out a bit too fast," she said. "I tried to go out with Battle Mountain, and dropped off the pace. It happens, and it's a learning experience."

A pleasant surprise for Summit, senior Kate Wasson was the team's second-fastest female competitor, something that's never happened before in her high school career.

Finishing in 23:05, Wasson was 36th overall. She said she was a little "scared" coming into the race, knowing it would be her last chance to run high school cross-country, and she wanted it to end well.

"I knew I didn't have next week to make up for it," she said, adding that finishing second on the team "feels awesome."

"I'm really happy, and I don't have any regrets," she concluded.

Finishing behind Wasson were Tigers Alice Wescott (39th in 23:19); Morrison Donovan (40th in 23:26); Sara Olsen (51st in 24:20); Josie Jardon (81st in 27:19); Kyla Rys (87th 27:55) and Ashley Edgington (89th in 28:28).

On the boys side, Summit finished 10th out of 11 teams, one slot ahead of the team's ranking coming into regionals.

Max Bonenberger has consistently been Summit's top runner all season long, and he again finished Thursday's race as the top Tiger, coming in 17th overall in 18:58.

He was followed by Jeremiah Vaille, who was 28th in 19:25.

Rounding out the race the boys were Gary Wasson (46th in 20:00); Sam Burke (55th in 20:11); Korben Long (57th in 20:16); Sam Wescott (68th in 20:38); Chris Rohlf (75th in 20:47); RJ Bristol (78th in 20:50) and Caleb White (88th in 21:09).

Quarantillo said that throughout the season, her boys have posted great pack times — the difference between the first and last scoring Tigers — and kept improving individually and as a group.

Even better is that they are all eligible to return next year because the boys didn't have a single senior on the team this year.

"The boys squad is young," Quarantillo said. "We didn't have any seniors, and they're all coming back next year, which is so encouraging."

For the girls team, in addition to Wasson, Edgington is also a senior.

"My athletes have had a phenomenal season, and they've been such a pleasure to coach," Quarantillo said. "I hope that everyone on our team is leaving satisfied. Certainly, everyone put it all out there."

Battle Mountain won the girls race, and Evergreen was the top team for the boys.