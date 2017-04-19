Summit lacrosse beats Battle Mountain in Edwards, plus boys rugby and track and field results | SummitDaily.com

Summit Renegades vs. Broomfield | Summit boys club rugby, April 8

The second and final home game of the regular boys rugby season, hosted by the Summit Renegades club team at Kingdom Park in Breckenridge on April 8. The Renegades won, 59-5, for the biggest victory in program history. Five players scored trys and two had conversions.

The Summit boys are now 3-2 in league play and 5-2 overall, with at least one game remaining on April 29 against the Northside Dragons before the start of playoffs on May 6. The top four teams in the club league make the cut for playoffs and the Renegades are currently ranked No. 2.

Summit trys (5 points)

Adolfo Vasquez — 5

Noah Martens — 1

Nehemiah Martens — 1

Kyle Wertz — 1

Andrzej Las — 1

Summit conversions (2 points)

Kyle Wertz — 5

Thrice Scroggins — 2

Summit vs. Battle Mountain | Tigers boys lacrosse, April 11

A regular-season boys lacrosse game against bitter rivals Battle Mountain, held in Edwards on April 11. The Tigers won, 9-6, by outscoring the Huskies 6-2 in the second half.

1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final

Summit 2 1 2 4 9

BMHS 3 1 1 1 6

Summit vs. Aspen | Tigers boys lacrosse, April 13

A regular-season boys lacrosse game against another bitter rival, Aspen, held in Aspen on April 13. The Tigers won again, 9-6, and improved to 5-4 overall and 3-2 in the 4A Western league. Results from Tuesday's game against Steamboat Springs in Steamboat weren't available at press time.

1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final

Summit 5 0 1 3 9

Aspen 1 2 0 3 6

Glenwood Springs Demon Invitational | Tigers track and field, April 14-15

A regular-season track and field meet, hosted by Glenwood Springs High School in Glenwood Springs from April 14-15. The meet drew 20 boys and girls teams from across the state, including 4A Western Slope league foes Palisade, Eagle Valley and Steamboat Springs. Battle Mountain did not attend.

Top girls teams, overall

1. Paonia High School

2. Montrose High School

3. Glenwood Springs High School

14. SUMMIT HIGH SCHOOL

Top boys teams, overall

1. Glenwood Springs High School

2. Montrose High School

3. Fruita Monument High School

Top Summit finishes, girls

2. Noelle Resignolo, 3200m run — 12:46

3. Morrison Donovan, 3200m run — 13:34

3. Noelle Resignolo, 1600m run — 5:33