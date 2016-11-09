Summit Range hosts range officer training for locals on Nov. 12 | SummitDaily.com

Ever want to see the inner workings of Summit County’s only public shooting range? Now’s your chance.

The Summit Range Association is looking for shooting sports enthusiasts to volunteer as Range Safety Officers (RSOs) at the Summit County Shooting Range. Officers provide a safe, friendly and clean environment at the range, which relies on volunteers to operate throughout the year. An RSO certification and range orientation course is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Summit County Landfill offices (located by the range). Training is $35 per person and provided by NRA chief range safety officers.

When volunteering, RSO duties include promoting safety, supervising shooting activities, informing visitors of rules and helping to maintain range facilities and equipment. RSO positions require approximately nine hours of training and orientation and a minimum of eight volunteer hours per month, preferably on weekends and holidays when the range experiences its highest usage.

Summit County is very fortunate to have a free public shooting facility, according to a release from the range association.

“The Summit County range has seen a tremendous increase in usage this year and we need more volunteers to help keep up,” Brian Denison, president of the Summit Range Association, said in a press release from the association. “The continuing success of the Summit County range depends on volunteers to operate and maintain it, and our incredible RSOs are truly the backbone of our organization.”

For more information about becoming an RSO, or to volunteer with the association in another capacity, send an email to Rangemaster@SummitRange.org. For more information about the range, visit the official website at SummitRange.org.