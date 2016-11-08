Summit Rugby 7s head to state championship for 9th title defense on Nov. 12 | SummitDaily.com

Summit Rugby 7s heads to state, 15s remains undefeated

You can’t stop the freight train known as Summit Rugby.

After a stellar season of 15s and brand-new sevens play, both Summit girl’s high school teams earned invites to the Colorado State Rugby High School Championships on Nov. 12 at Infinity Park in Glendale.

The Summit Black sevens team (varsity) ended the season ranked No. 1 in the state after a clutch win over No. 2 Denver Swarm on Oct. 22 at the Monarch 7s Tournament. The Summit White sevens team solidified its spot in the championship with a 17-0 rout over the Lumberjackies at the Regis Jesuit 7s Tournament on Oct. 29.

This year marks the first season that Colorado high school players will compete in the sevens format for the state crown, rather than the traditional 15s format. The Summit Black team qualified at No. 1 overall and begins the championship round with pool play against Glendale, Legacy and Palmer. The Summit White team qualified No. 3 overall and begins play against Fort Collins, Palmer and Swarm. The winners of both pools face off in the championship round and runners up compete for the final spot on the podium. Play begins at 10 a.m.

The Summit 15s team — the full team — finished the season undefeated and is currently 32-1-1. The team’s sole lose came to nationally ranked No. 3 United of Salt Lake City in the Pink 7s Tournament on Oct. 7.

Fort Collins 7s Tournament — Summit Rugby, Oct. 15

A sevens rugby tournament hosted by Fort Collins High School in Fort Collins on Oct. 15. The Summit Black team (varsity) beat Fort Collins in the championship match, 34-0, to win the tourney and remain undefeated on the season.

Legacy 7s Tournament — Summit Rugby, Oct. 15

A sevens rugby tournament hosted by Legacy High School in Broomfield on Oct. 15. The Summit White team (JV) made it to the championship round and lost, 7-31, to Denver Swarm.

Monarch 7s Tournament — Summit Rugby, Oct. 22

A sevens rugby tournament hosted by Monarch High School in Louisville on Oct. 22. The Summit Black team made it to the championship match and won a close game against Denver Swarm, 14-7, to remain undefeated in sevens play.

Palmer 7s Tournament — Summit Rugby, Oct. 22

A sevens rugby tournament hosted by Palmer High School in Colorado Springs on Oct. 22. The Summit White team faced Glendale in the final round and won, 22-0.

Summit vs. Chaparral — Summit Rugby, Oct. 26

A friendly 15s match against Chaparral High School, hosted at Chaparral on Oct. 26. The Tigers won in powerhouse fashion, 106-5, to remain undefeated in Colorado 15s play this season.

Regis Jesuit 7s Tournament — Summit Rugby, Oct. 29

A statewide sevens rugby tournament hosted by Regis Jesuit High School in Aurora on Oct. 29. The Summit Black and Summit White teams both traveled to the tourney and came away with shutout wins, including a 33-0 Black team win over Palmer and a 17-0 White team win over the Lumberjackies of Evergreen. The wins helped the Summit team qualify for the state girl’s sevens championship.