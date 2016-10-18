Summit Scoreboard | SummitDaily.com

Colorado rugby sevens tournaments — Summit Rugby, Oct. 15

A duo of girl’s rugby sevens tournaments, split between Fort Collins High School in the Fort and Legacy High School in Broomfield.

The Summit Black team won the Fort Collins tournament, defeating Fort Collins, 34-0. The Summit White team took second at Legacy, losing to Swarm in the championships match, 7-31.

The Summit Green and Summit Black teams next travel to Monarch High School in Louisville on Oct. 22 for another sevens tourney, while Summit White travels to Palmer High School in Colorado Springs for a sevens tourney there. Keep up with Summit Rugby online at http://www.summitrugby.com.

Summit vs. Glenwood Springs — Lady Tigers volleyball, Oct. 15

A regular-season league match against Glenwood Springs, hosted at Glenwood Springs High School on Oct. 15. The Tigers won in five raucous sets to remain undefeated against the Devils this season after a 3-1 win on Sept. 8. The Lady Tigers are now 6-9 overall and 4-5 in the 4A Western Slope heading into the final stretch.

Summit next hosts Steamboat Springs on Oct. 20, followed by Battle Mountain for Senior Night on Oct. 25.

S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 Wins

Summit 21 17 25 26 15 3

GSHS 25 25 18 24 10 2

Summit vs. Rifle — Lady Tigers volleyball, Oct. 13

A regular-season league match against Rifle, hosted at Rifle High School on Oct. 13. The Tigers won in four sets to remain undefeated against the Bears this season after a 3-0 win on Sept. 9.

S1 S2 S3 S4 Wins

Summit 23 25 25 25 3

Rifle 25 15 10 13 1

Rifle Cross-Country Invitational — Tigers cross-country, Oct. 13

A regular-season cross-country meet, hosted by Rifle High School at Rifle Creek Golf Course on Oct. 13. The massive event drew a total of nearly 350 runners, split between 14 girl’s teams and 15 boy’s teams from across the mountains and Western Slope. All of Summit’s 4A Slope rivals were there, including Battle Mountain, Eagle Valley and Glenwood Springs.

For complete results, see co.milesplit.com.

Top teams, boys (overall)

1. Grand Junction High School

2. Battle Mountain High School

3. Glenwood Springs High School

8. SUMMIT HIGH SCHOOL

Top teams, girls (overall)

1. Battle Mountain High School

2. Eagle Valley High School

3. Steamboat Springs High School

5. SUMMIT HIGH SCHOOL

Top individual finishers, boys (194 total)

1. Patrick Scoggins, Rangely High School — 16:58

2. Alexis Aguirre, Battle Mountain High School — 17:06

3. Ben Kelley, Soroco High School — 17:11

Top individual finishers, girls (148 total)

1. Joslin Blair, Eagle Valley High School — 19:48

2. Naomi Harding, Battle Mountain High School — 19:54

3. Maggi Congdon, Steamboat Springs High School — 20:04

Top Summit finishers, boys

1. Max Bonenberger, 9th grade — 18:24

2. Jeremiah Vaille, 9th grade — 18:28

3. Ryan Davidson, 11th grade — 19:39

4. Finn Pattenden, 10th grade — 19:57

5. Sam Wescott, 9th grade — 19:57

Top Summit finishers, girls

1. Lexie Morici, 9th grade — 21:17

2. Morrison Donovan, 10th grade — 21:44

3. Josie Jardon, 9th Grade — 23:20

4. Katie Mason, 12th grade — 23:38

5. Aneth Carmona, 11th grade — 24:18

Pink Sevens Rugby Tournament — Summit Rugby, Oct. 7-8

A three-day rugby sevens tournament for girl’s teams from across the region, hosted by Utah Youth Rugby from Oct. 7-8 in the rugby hotbed of Salt Lake City. USA Rugby women’s captain Jillion Potter dropped by for clinics and photo ops, and then ended up refereeing the JV final. Local club Summit Rugby sent three teams, two varsity squads and a junior varsity squad, to go head-to-head with 15 total teams from Utah, Colorado and Idaho. One of the better names: the Utah Cannibals of Utah Youth Rugby. It almost makes the Tigers seem tame.

Only the Tigers were anything but tame. The Summit Green JV team won the JV tournament and the Summit Black varsity team took second in the varsity tourney. For more info, including recordings from pool play, see http://www.pinksevens.com.