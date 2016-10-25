Summit Scoreboard: Summit XC runners break 9 PRs at 4A Regionals Oct. 20 | SummitDaily.com

Colorado HS Mountain Bike Championships — Tigers MTB team, Oct. 23

The final event of the high school mountain biking season, held at the Haymaker course in Eagle. The state championships drew more than 500 Division 1 and Division 2 riders from across the state to compete at four levels: freshman, sophomore, junior varsity and varsity, for both boys and girls.

Summit entered the state championships at third overall in Division 1 North and finished ninth overall in the team standings at state. Results for the entire five-race high school series haven’t yet been released.

To browse complete results from state, see http://www.coloradomtb.org.

Top teams, Division 1 (23 total)

1. Boulder High School

2. Fairview High School

3. Battle Mountain High School

9. SUMMIT HIGH SCHOOL

Top varsity finishers, girls (25 total)

1. Harper Powell, Salida — 1:28:22

2. Katja Freeburn, Vail Ski and Snowboard Academy — 1:29:44

3. Maddi Jo Robbins, Durango — 1:32:35

24. Kamryn Kercher, SUMMIT — 1:47:20

Top varsity finishers, boys (49 total)

1. Nic Jenkins, Fountain Valley — 1:43:30.21

2. Nolan Jenkins, Independent — 1:43:30.59

3. Levi Gavette, CRMS — 1:43:52

22. Henry Boyd, SUMMIT — 1:56:15

36. Spencer Tyson, SUMMIT — 2:00:59

Top JV finishers, girls (54 total)

1. Petra Schmidtmann, Nederland — 1:00:49

2. Sadie Schafer, Animas — 1:00:52

3. Jazlyn Smith, SUMMIT — 1:03:33

Top sophomore finishers, girls (38 total)

1. Petra Schmidtmann, Nederland — 1:05:34

2. Sadie Schafer, Animas — 1:06:22

3. Jazlyn Smith, SUMMIT — 1:07:01

Top freshman finishers, girls (47 total)

1. Sharon Seabury, VSSA — 1:03:07.28

2. Berit Frischholz, VSSA — 1:03:07.86

3. Madigan Munro, Boulder — 1:03:19

5. Opal Koning, SUMMIT — 1:05:31

Summit vs. Glenwood Springs — Tigers football, Oct. 21

A regular-season league game against the Glenwood Springs Demons, hosted at Glenwood Springs High School on Oct. 21. The Tigers lost, 15-39, and are now 2-6 overall and 0-3 in the 3A Western Slope.

Summit next face Palisade (7-1 overall, 3-0 league) at home this Friday. Kickoff is 7 p.m. under the lights.

4A Cross-Country Regionals — Tigers XC, Oct. 20

The final cross-country meet for all 4A Region 1 teams, including Rocky Mountain rivals Glenwood Springs, Eagle Valley, Palisade and Battle Mountain. The event drew nearly 200 total athletes from 11 boys and girls teams to a flat and fast course at Connected Lakes State Park outside of Fruita.

The young Summit boy’s team placed 11 out of 11 teams and the just-as-young girl’s team tied for ninth with Littleton High School before losing the tie-breaker to finish 10 of 11 teams. But team standings only tell half of the story. Of 17 Summit athletes at the meet, nine set new personal records and only one runner is graduating at the end of the school year.

“The meet was ultra-competitive, and our team really shined in both teamwork and performance,” head coach Heather Quarantillo said. “It was a great cap to the season. For complete results to this and all Colorado regional XC races, see co.milesplit.com.

Top teams, boys

1. Battle Mountain High School

2. Evergreen High School

3. Glenwood High School

11. SUMMIT HIGH SCHOOL

Top teams, girls

1. Battle Mountain High School

2. Evergreen High School

3. Golden High School

10. SUMMIT HIGH SCHOOL

Top finishers, boys (99 total)

1. Brandon Swenson, Evergreen — 15:47.64

2. Weston Donati-Leach, Evergreen — 15:57.70

3. Franklin Reilly, Battle Mountain — 16:00.78

Top finishers, girls (94 total)

1. Kasy Klocek, Green Mountain — 18:09.14

2. Elizabeth Constien, Battle Mountain — 18:10.60

3. Lizzy Harding, Battle Mountain — 18:12.06

Top Summit finishers, boys

32. Max Bonenberger, 9th grade — 17:25.63 (Summit freshman record)

59. Jeremiah Vaille, 9th grade — 17:58.30 (personal record)

72. Ryan Davidson, 11th grade — 18:36.66 (personal record)

79. Finn Pattenden, 10th grade — 18:50.69 (personal record)

88. Sam Wescott, 9th grade — 19:17.14

Top Summit finishers, girls

26. Lexie Morici, 9th grade — 20:13.53 (personal record)

28. Morrison Donovan, 10th grade — 20:17.08 (personal record)

71. Katie Mason, 12th grade — 22:37.25

81. Josie Jardon, 9th grade — 22:59.85

85. Arneth Carmona, 11th grade — 23:07.79 (personal record)

Part-time local Ben Dame takes 3rd at multi-day Atacama Crossing solo desert race

After seven days and 250 kilometers, Ben Dame is now the third-fastest man in the world to traverse the brutal Atacama Desert.

Dame, a former collegiate soccer player who triathlete for Team USA, traveled to Chile in early October for the Atacama Crossing, the first in a series of solo desert races dubbed the 4 Deserts series. The 36-year-old native of Germany finished in third overall with a time of 30 hours, 21 minutes and 35 seconds.