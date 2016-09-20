Summit senior Graham Gaspard earns invite to 4A state golf tourney | SummitDaily.com

Summit’s Graham Gaspard takes 3rd at golf regionals, earns invite to state tourney

Coach said it best: senior Graham Gaspard peaked at just the right time.

At the 4A regional golf tournament on Sept. 19, the senior golfer shot a 73 — one over par for his best score of the season — and took third overall. It was his best placement of the year and good enough to earn an invite to the 4A state golf tournament on Sept. 26-27 at River Valley Ranch Golf Club in Carbondale.

A recap from head coach Gary Sorensen:

“At this event (regionals), the two top teams and 13 top individuals not on one of the two qualifying teams win a trip to the state tournament. Out of 18 schools, Montrose won and Mullen was second. Summit was sixth. We did qualify one individual… to finish tied for third overall and second among the individual qualifiers.”

The rest of the Tigers scored: senior Hays Braner (85), senior Keegan Cancelosi (86), junior Tyler Horii (87).

Summit football falls to Skyview away from home, 33-14

Thornton, CO — The Summit football team took a hard hit this past Friday night, Sept. 16, facing up against the unpredictable Skyview Wolverines. This was the fourth game of the season for the Tigers, who despite last week’s tough loss to Niwot were hoping to go 3-1 on the season. After four quarters of football, Summit came up short once again, losing to Skyview 33-14.

Summit started the game on offense, with sophomore quarterback and first-time varsity starter Brendan Collins leading the way. Offense didn’t go as planned, with turnovers on the first two drives deep in their own territory. The Wolverine offense would take advantage on both changes of possession, scoring on the short field to go up 14-0.

Despite the early lead, SHS kept fighting. The sophomore QB showed a tremendous amount of patience, composure and leadership while bringing the team within one score after a touchdown pass to senior Eddie Jain.

Unfortunately, the Tigers defense lost their edge against Skyview during the second half. The defense continued to lose battles and give up ground.

“I thought as a team, energy was low,” senior Eddie Jain said. “Summit needs to work on trusting each other.”

Players are still getting used to new offensive and defensive systems and will continue to grow.

Upcoming for SHS is the homecoming game against neighboring Clear Creek High School. Game time on Friday, Sept. 23 is 6 p.m.

— RIDGE STIMPSON