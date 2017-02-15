Summit senior Sam Buer commits to McPherson College volleyball | SummitDaily.com

Sam Buer is playing ball in Kansas next fall.

In early February, the senior starter for Summit High School volleyball signed with small McPherson College of McPherson, Kansas, for the upcoming collegiate season. She’ll play for the McPherson Bulldogs in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference, one of 21 conferences in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics system (separate from the NCAA).

In her senior season, Buer was a consistent scoring threat for the Tigers (10-14 overall, 5-7 in the 4A Western Slope) and known for big, powerful hits from the center. Even when her kills sailed over the backline, opposing teams and coaches tried their best — and often failed — to contain her attack. She played in 56 sets and recorded 162 kills, second only to sophomore AnnaMarie Dodson (214 kills), and ended the season with an above-average hitting percentage of .128. She also recorded 12 solo blocks, 26 team person blocks and 13 assists.