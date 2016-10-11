Summit soccer keep win train rolling against Glenwood, 4-0 | SummitDaily.com

FRISCO — The Tigers just might peak in time for the toughest stretch of the regular season.

On a chilly Tuesday evening, Summit soccer (8-4 overall, 6-3 4A Western Slope) took down the visiting Glenwood Springs Demons (6-7 overall, 4-6 league) to notch another must-have win, 2-0. Call it payback for the 4-5 loss at Glenwood on Sept. 29, but then again, this year’s team is clutch on home turf: With three games remaining, head coach Tommy Gogolen’s varsity crew has lost just once at home, a sloppy 4-7 shootout against No. 1 Battle Mountain on Oct. 4.

Most importantly, those three pieces of Summit’s game — offense, defense and midfield possession — came together in near-harmony, and right in time for the toughest stretch of the season. The Tigers sit at the No. 4 spot in the 4A Slope standings behind No. 3 Eagle Valley (their foe on Oct. 13) and No. 2 Steamboat Springs (their foe on Oct. 18). They’ve defeated both teams once each at home, and now, they face them in hostile territory with playoffs hopes on the line.

“I keep telling the boys, ‘We’re dangerous moving forward,’” said Gogolen, who said that his team has been working on defensive formations and midfield transitions during practice. “We just have to gel.”

The Tigers did just that against Glenwood. Per usual this season, the Tigers started hot in the first with a goal in the 14th minute. They kept the pressure heavy (if somewhat haphazard) through the next 26 minutes, including the final two minutes, when a whopping five different players each had scoring opportunities. Now, only two of those goals were on-target — the other three bounced around — but it’s a testament to this team’s never-say-die attitude: When the offense wants to be fierce, it can be fierce.

Same goes for the Tigers newfound defense. Glenwood had plenty of chances on net in the first half, from three corner kicks to three long throw-ins, but starters Cash Koning, Evan Wolfson and leader Ty Michalowski stopped just about everything that came their way, from fast-break attacks to those nerve-wracking plays corners.

The Tigers second half looked even better than the first. Defense and offense were firing on all cylinders, while the midfield took advantage of heads-up play by seniors Cole Catron and Carlos Martinez to possess, maintain and patiently move the ball. That’s right: These guys have realized they don’t need to attack on first touch, and instead can dismantle the opposition simply by taking their time. That kind of play set up the go-ahead goal from senior Gerson Martinez in the 76th minute — his fourth shot of the game and second from 20 yards out.

“If we can possess the ball and be patient, we’ll be OK,” Gogolen said. “We can move the ball. Now, we need to trust that and be patient, not force it.”

The Tigers next face Eagle Valley in Gypsum on Oct. 13. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.