Summit spikers draw Silver Creek, Palmer Ridge for 4A regional tourney on Nov. 4 | SummitDaily.com

The Lady Tigers are going to the post-season.

After a stellar 3-1 showing at the final tournament of the regular season, the Summit volleyball team earned enough points through the newly implemented ratings percentage index for an invite to the 4A Region 10 volleyball tournament on Nov. 4 in Longmont. The invite comes less than a week after the Lady Tigers won a critical Senior Night match against Battle Mountain, 3-1, which helped boost the team’s RPI in the final week of play.

“This should help the team in the rankings,” Lady Tigers head coach Liz Waddick said after the Battle Mountain win, hoping for a better seed before the regional tourney. Her team entered the night at No. 31 overall in the 4A RPI standings and are now seeded at No. 27 overall. The top-36 teams are invited to regionals and winners advance to the state tournament.

Summit’s first two matches at regionals are No. 10 Silver Creek High School (20-3 overall, 12-2 Northern League) and No. 15 Palmer Ridge (17-6 overall, 5-2 Pikes Peak league). Play begins at 3 p.m. on Nov. 4, followed again at 5 p.m.

Also joining the Lady Tigers for regional knockout rounds on Nov. 4 are four of seven total 4A Western Slope teams — a testament to how tough and gritty local play has been this season. No. 2 Eagle Valley hosts No. 23 Evergreen and No. 35 Discovery Canyon at home, while No. 12 Palisade hosts No. 13 D’Evelyn and No. 25 Windsor. No. 14 Battle Mountain travels to Niwot between Denver and Loveland for No. 11 Niwot and No. 26 Littleton, and No. 29 Glenwood Springs plays No. 8 Berthoud and No. 17 Mountain View in Berthoud. No. 30 Steamboat Springs faces No. 7 Holy Family and No. 18 Pueblo Centennial in Arvada.

Summit vs. Berthoud — Lady Tigers volleyball, Oct. 29

The first game of the Golden Volleyball Tournament, a statewide, single-day tourney held for 4A teams at Golden High School on Oct. 29. The Lady Tigers lost in two sets (16-25, 19-25) to begin the tournament at 0-1.

Summit vs. Standley Lake — Lady Tigers volleyball, Oct. 29

The second game of the Golden Volleyball Tournament. The Lady Tigers won in two sets (19-25, 16-25) and improved to 1-1 for the day.

Summit vs. Mead — Lady Tigers volleyball, Oct. 29

The third match of the Golden Volleyball Tournament. The Lady Tigers won in two sets (25-23, 26-24) and improved to 2-1 for the day.

Summit vs. Littleton — Lady Tigers volleyball, Oct. 29

The fourth and final game of the Golden Volleyball Tournament. The Lady Tigers dominated in two sets (25-9, 25-19) and finished the day at 3-1. The tournament helped the team improve to 10-12 overall and 5-7 in the 4A Slope.

Summit vs. Palisade — Lady Tigers volleyball, Oct. 27

The final regular-season, non-tournament league game for the varsity volleyball team, hosted by Palisade on Oct. 27. The Tigers lost in three sets (10-25, 19-25, 20-25) to end the season at 7-11 overall and 4-7 in the 4A Slope before heading to the Golden Tournament on Oct. 29.