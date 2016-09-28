Summit spikers lose in 4 to Battle Mountain | SummitDaily.com

EDWARDS — Huskies volleyball coach Jason Fitzgerald had called Tuesday’s game against Summit a must-win, and Battle Mountain indeed won.

The Huskies knocked off the Tigers in four sets (25-16, 22-25, 25-19, 25-22) in Edwards on Tuesday night.

“Today, we put forth a true team effort,” Fitzgerald said. “We’re struggling with Haley Frischholz’s injury and we had a number of girls produce.”

Frischholz, the team’s libero, is out for a few days with a sore knee, which is somewhat understandable given how rudely opponents smite the ball at her. Credit Audrey Wright and Cassi Kelchner with picking up her defense.

The Lady Tigers are now 4-6 overall and 2-2 in the 4A Western Slope after an undefeated start to the season. The team hasn’t wont a match since way back at the Machbeauf Tournament on Sept. 10, but there’s still tons of volleyball to be played, including the bulk of league games. Summit next host Eagle Valley on Sept. 29 at 6:30 p.m.