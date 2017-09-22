Summit Tigers’ boys soccer plays tough, falls 2-1 in Steamboat Springs

The Summit boys soccer team lost another nail-bitter to another quality opponent on Thursday, falling 2-1 in a Western Slope Conference matchup against Steamboat Springs.

It was the Tigers' third loss of the season by just one goal, and the defeat at Steamboat Springs puts Summit at 3-3 overall and 1-2 in conference play with nine regular-season games remaining on the Tigers' schedule.

"We're in a good spot," coach Tommy Gogolen said of his team's play so far. "We're really happy as coaches. Even though we're 3-3, we're playing good soccer and moving in a good direction."

So far this year, the Tigers have lost to schools with combined records of 13-8-1. While the Tigers are sitting at .500, they've outscored their opponents by a combined score of 19-10.

Adding to the total Thursday was senior Conor Craig, who netted the Tigers' lone goal in the second half.

The score came after Steamboat (4-1-1, 4-1) raced out to a 1-0 lead on junior Murphy Bohlmann's 11th goal of the season. It came off a deflected penalty shot in the first half, and Bohlmann scored on the rebound.

Recommended Stories For You

Summit would respond, however, with senior Jackson Stone setting up for a free kick and finding his friend, Craig, who headed the ball into the top corner of the net.

"It was a great goal," Gogolen said of Stone's assist and Craig's score, adding that the Tigers made a few changes at the break and came out with "a lot of momentum" in the second half.

Senior goalkeeper Kyle Wertz manned the net for most of the game for the Tigers, recording four saves in 70 minutes before an injury forced him out late in the second half.

"Our goalkeeper is one of the leaders of our team," Gogolen said. "It was unfortunate to see him go out with an injury, but he had another outstanding game."

Sophomore Chris Lopez stepped in, in relief, and he had one save in 10 minutes of work.

Steamboat senior Jason Oehme scored the game-winner for the Sailors when he bent a free kick around Summit's line of defenders late in the second half.

Oehme's free kick came from about 25 yards out, and he watched it curve around a line of Tigers defenders before throwing up his arms as the ball sliced into the top corner of the net.

Both Gogolen and Oehme said they don't think Summit's goalkeeper even saw the ball until it was too late.

"Steamboat was a very worthy opponent (Thursday) night, and unfortunately the game slipped away from us," Gogolen said. "But we will build on it and move forward."

Summit's next match is a conference contest set for 6 p.m. Tuesday at Eagle Valley. The Tigers will face Glenwood Springs at home in another Western Slope matchup on Thursday.

"Those are both going to be big tests for us, but we're looking to get two wins by the end of the week," Gogolen said.