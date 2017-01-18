Summit’s Ezra Smith is the best U-18 Nordic skier in the nation | SummitDaily.com

There’s a new top dog in the American Nordic scene, and her name is Ezra Smith.

From Jan. 7-10, the Summit Nordic Ski Club was in Soldier’s Hallow, Utah for the first major cross-country races of the season at the 2017 U.S. Cross Country Championships. All skiers competed in three events — a 10K skate individual start, a classic sprint and a 7.5K mass start — for a spot on the U.S. Nordic Ski Team.

After racing three times against more than 630 skiers, Smith, a 16-year-old SNSC veteran who won the Colorado state mountain biking title in 2015, completed the weekend of a lifetime and won two races to be crowned overall U-18 winner at the Championships.

“She sets her goal high and is not just satisfied to be the fastest girl in the country,” SNSC head coach Olof Hedberg said of Smith. “Every race we go over things she can do better, no matter if she wins or is last.”

Next up for Smith: a trip to Norway for the upcoming Junior Nations Cup in February. By now, she’s hardly a stranger to dominating on American snow and traveling to the heartland of Nordic skiing. She won the U-16 overall U.S. champion title in 2015, which earned her first trip to Estonia for international competition. This season, she travels to Europe as the U-18 champion — older, wiser and almost impossibly faster.

“She continues to make improvements on a weekly basis, and I don’t doubt she will have taken another step or two forward by the time she gets on the plane to Norway,” Hedberg said. “She was sick and couldn’t train on full speed for almost a month this fall, and the fact that she is back at full speed already is such a testimony to how seriously and with what discipline she approaches her training.”

To make the week even more successful, Taeler McCreary, a SNSC alum who’s now an NCAA champ with the University of Denver ski team, qualified for the U.S. Ski Team’s U-20 world championship team. Over the last 15 years, Hedberg said that just one other SNSC alum has done that — Taeler’s brother, Tucker — and the club has never had one U-20 and one U-18 qualifier the same year.

“It feels fantastic heading home, having set a new bar of what Summit girls can accomplish, and honestly there are a ton of athletes at home ready to follow these two in their footstep,” Hedberg said.

SYNC Cup slalom — Winter Park, Jan. 2

A series of youth slalom races, held at the Winter Park Competition Center at Winter Park on Jan. 2. The open U.S. Ski and Snowboarding Association event drew more than 100 U-14 ski racers from across the state and region, including skiers from Loveland Ski Club, Team Summit Colorado and Team Breckenridge. Below are the results from LSC. For complete results, see the results section at alpine.usskiteam.com.

U-14 slalom, girls

1. Emma Resnick, Ski and Snowboard Club Vail — 1:50.37

2. Dasha Romanov, Loveland Ski Club — 1:50.43

3. Adalie Sullivan, Ski and Snowboard Club Vail — 1:53.80

Bolle Age Class giant slalom — Loveland Ski Area, Jan. 7-8

A series of giant slalom races, held at Loveland Ski Area and hosted by Loveland Ski Club from Jan. 7-8. The open age-class races drew more than 200 U-10, U-12 and U-14 ski racers from across the region. For complete results, see alpine.usskiteam.com.

Saturday, Jan. 7

U-10 morning GS, girls

1. Gemma Martinetti, Loveland Ski Club — 1:07.86

2. Alice Loughry, Winter Park Ski Club — 1:11.34

3. Taylor Hale, Loveland Ski Club — 1:13.59

U-12 morning GS, girls

1. Nicole Wordley, Loveland Ski Club — 1:05.01

2. Logan Hale, Loveland Ski Club — 1:05.10

3. Ella Snyder, Team Summit — 1:07.70

U-14 morning GS, girls

1. Dasha Romanov, Loveland Ski Club — 55.16

2. Jenna Sheldon, Loveland Ski Club — 58.61

3. Julia Wordley, Loveland Ski Club — 1:00.77

U-10 afternoon GS, girls

1. Gemma Martinetti, Loveland Ski Club — 1:07.62

2. Alice Loughry, Winter Park Ski Club — 1:14.41

3. Taylor Hale, Loveland Ski Club — 1:15.56

U-12 afternoon GS, girls

1. Nicole Wordley, Loveland Ski Club — 1:05.10

2. Logan Hale, Loveland Ski Club — 1:07.49

3. Karlie Cooledge, Team Summit — 1:09.81

U-14 afternoon GS, girls

1. Dasha Romanov, Loveland Ski Club — 55.86

2. Jenna Sheldon, Loveland Ski Club — 1:00.49

3. Julia Wordley, Loveland Ski Club — 1:02.09

U-10 morning GS, boys

1. Miko Lewis, Loveland Ski Club — 1:11.64

2. Nicholas Deutschmann, Team Summit — 1:12.03

3. Soteri Tousimis, Loveland Ski Club — 1:13.39

U-12 morning GS, boys

1. Sebastian Wiser, Winter Park Ski Club — 1:02.71

2. Tanner Barrett, Loveland Ski Club — 1:03.31

3. Jack Cronin, Team Breckenridge — 1:04.76

U-10 afternoon GS, boys

1. Nicholas Deutschmann, Team Summit — 1:15.24

2. Soteri Tousimis, Loveland Ski Club — 1:16.10

3. Cohen Bundy, Winter Park Ski Club — 1:16.27

Sunday, Jan. 8

U-10 morning GS, girls

1. Gemma Martinetti, Loveland Ski Club — 1:08.71

2. Alice Loughry, Winter Park Ski Club — 1:13.93

3. Lucy Voss, Winter Park Ski Club — 1:16.56

U-12 morning GS, girls

1. Nicole Wordley, Loveland Ski Club — 1:06.58

2. Lexi Ornstein, Winter Park Ski Club — 1:08.80

3. Logan Hale, Loveland Ski Club — 1:09.67

U-14 morning GS, girls

1. Dasha Romanov, Loveland Ski Club — 57.36

2. Jenna Sheldon, Loveland Ski Club — 1:01.98

3. Kylee Ornstein, Winter Park Ski Club — 1:02.68

U-10 afternoon GS, girls

1. Gemma Martinetti, Loveland Ski Club — 1:10.46

2. Lucy Voss, Winter Park Ski Club — 1:16.39

3. Taylor Hale, Loveland Ski Club — 1:18.82

U-12 afternoon GS, girls

1. Nicole Wordley, Loveland Ski Club — 1:06.80

2. Ella Snyder, Team Summit — 1:07.32

3. Lanee Dziura — 1:08.46

U-14 afternoon GS, girls

1. Dasha Romanov, Loveland Ski Club — 58.05

2. Julia Wordley, Loveland Ski Club — 1:02.30

3. Jenna Sheldon, Loveland Ski Club — 1:02.68

U-10 morning GS, boys

1. Miko Lewis, Loveland Ski Club — 1:12.56

2. Cohen Bundy, Winter Park Ski Club — 1:14.08

3. Nicholas Deutschmann, Team Summit — 1:15.29

U-12 morning GS, boys

1. Jack Cronin, Team Breckenridge — 1:05.14

2. Henry Bretz, Winter Park Ski Club — 1:05.93

3. Tanner Barrett, Loveland Ski Club — 1:07.56

U-14 morning GS, boys

1. Tanner Rosener, Team Summit — 59.27

2. Kai Scott, Loveland Ski Club — 1:00.11

3. Philip Berezinski, Team Summit — 1:00.80

U-10 afternoon GS, boys

1. Miko Lewis, Loveland Ski Club — 1:10.31

2. Cohen Bundy, Winter Park Ski Club — 1:15.39

3. Jack Search, Winter Park Ski Club — 1:16.17

U-14 afternoon GS, boys

1. Tanner Rosener, Team Summit — 1:00.29

2. Kai Scott, Loveland Ski Club — 1:01.74

3. William Wassweman, Team Summit — 1:02.61