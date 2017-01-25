Summit’s new U-14 club volleyball team wins debut tourney, plus preps and ski club results | SummitDaily.com

Summit’s new U-14 volleyball team goes undefeated at debut tourney

There’s a new volleyball team in town and they’re already en route to a perfect season.

On Jan. 22, the brand-new U-14 girl’s volleyball team based at Summit Middle School traveled to Grand Junction for the first Rocky Mountain Regional Volleyball tournament of the season. The Summit team went undefeated in three matches (25-6 and 25-12, 25-13 and 25-15, 25-16 and 25-16) to qualify for the final, winner-takes-all championship match against Defiance 14. The Summit team won, 25-18, to claim its first title of the winter.

The U-14 season continues from now until March, with two tournaments in February before the final tourney in March. As a new team, the Summit squad is playing Division II ball, rather than Division I, but coaches and athletes hope to soon prove they can (and should) be playing at the highest level.

Here’s a breakdown from the first tourney of the season, and best of luck to the new Summit crew as they keep the undefeated streak alive.

Match No. 1 — Summit vs. Mesa Juniors 14 Silver

Set 1: 25-6 Summit

Set 2: 25-12 Summit

Match No. 2 — Summit vs. United Volleyball Black

Set 1: 25-13 Summit

Set 2: 25-15 Summit

Match No. 3 — Summit vs. Lake County Pink Panthers

Set 1: 25-16 Summit

Set 2: 25-16 Summit

Championship match — Summit vs. Defiance 14

Set 1: 25-18

Summit vs. Glenwood Springs | Tigers basketball, Jan. 21

A regular season boy’s basketball game, hosted by Glenwood Springs High School in Glenwood Springs on Jan. 21. The Tigers lost, 40-68, and dropped to 5-7 overall on the season and 0-4 in the 4A Western Slope. The Tigers next game is a home matchup against Eagle Valley tomorrow (Jan. 26) at 7 p.m.

1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final

Summit 7 13 8 12 40

GSHS 9 24 18 17 68

Summit vs. Glenwood Springs | Tigers girl’s basketball, Jan. 21

A regular season girl’s basketball game, hosted by Glenwood Springs in Glenwood on Jan. 21. The Lady Tigers lost, 31-46, and are now 3-10 overall and 0-4 in the 4A Slope. The girl’s next game is at home against Eagle Valley tomorrow (Jan. 26) at 5:30 p.m.

1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final

Summit 8 7 10 7 31

GSHS 17 13 6 9 46

USASA halfpipe and slopestyle | Copper, Jan. 21-22

A series of youth snowboard events, hosted by U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association at Copper Mountain from Jan. 21-22. More than 200 athletes in the Rocky Mountain Division competed in halfpipe on Jan. 21 and slopestyle on Jan. 22, including more than 30 from Team Summit Colorado. Team Summit athletes Ellie Weiler and Rachel Defelice qualified for the U.S. Revolution Tour during the weekend. For complete results, see usasa.org.

Team Summit top finishes, halfpipe

2. Sam Reedy — Ruggie girls, 7 and under

2. Maggie Burdick — Grommet girls, 8-9

2. Alyssa Moroco — Menehune girls, 10-11

3. Jacob Knight — Grommet boys, 8-9

3. Josh Hahn — Menehune boys, 10-11

3. Karis Stang — Breaker boys, 12-13

3. Ellie Weiler — Youth women, 14-15 (qualified for Rev Tour)

3. Rachel Defelice — Open Class women (qualified for Rev tour)

Team Summit top finishers, slopestyle

1. Caleb Dhawornvej — Grommet boys, 8-9

1. Ellie Weiler — Youth women, 14-15

2. Tyler Swanker — Ruggie boys, 7 and under

2. Maggie Burdick — Grommet girls, 8-9

2. Jadyn Dalrymple — Menehune girls, 10-11

2. Ellie Duchow — Youth women, 14-15

3. Alyssa Moroco — Menehune girls, 10-11

Summit Foundation Cup | Keystone, Jan. 22

The first races in the Summit Foundation Cup series, held at Keystone Resort on Jan. 22. The event drew nearly 250 boys and girls from across the region for U-8, U-10, U-12 and U-14/16 ski and snowboard racing on a traditional giant slalom course and modified stubby slalom course. For stubby results, see teamsummit.org.

U-8 ski GS, girls (34 total)

1. Piper Rubenstein, 26.53

2. Hannah Webb, 26.94

3. Paige Hoffman, 28.14

U-10 ski GS, girls (38 total)

1. Alexandra Adkins, 23.25

2. Audrey Wojtalik, 24.79

3. Krissy Stoyanova, 24.98

U-12/14/16 ski GS, girls (12 total)

1. Sidney Chang, 23.47

2. Ali Elston, 24.52

3. Lina Gustafson, 26.37

U-8/10/12 snowboard GS, girls (9 total)

1. Gabby Braner, 33.66

2. Madeline Morton, 35.86

3. Lily Dhawornvej, 36.81

U-8 ski GS, boys (32 total)

1. Radek Taylor, 26.22

2. William Eirish, 26.61

3. Spencer Navarre, 27.27

U-10 ski GS, boys (35 total)

1. Brady Hall, 25.23

2. Evan Wischmeyer, 25.36

3. Aaron Stalter, 25.41

U-12 ski GS, boys (7 total)

1. Alex Miller, 25.871

2. Ky Rothstein, 26.44

3. Sawyer Zeldner, 27.27

U-14/16 ski GS, boys (6 total)

1. Palmer Lyons, 24.61

2. Henry Kim, 27.20

3. Nevan Orozco, 27.88

U-8/10 snowboarder GS, boys (10 total)

1. Enzo Africano, 29.86

2. Maxem Ohayon, 32.76

3. Brenner Polatty, 33.34

U-12 snowboard GS, boys (5 total)

1. Jackson Clough, 30.87

2. Zack Wojtalik, 31.78

3. Josiah Horning, 32.28

U-14/16 snowboard GS, boys (4 total)

1. Jesus Sifuentes, 25.93

2. Pablo Mascarenas, 31.19

3. Tiki Braner, 33.43