Summit’s Taylor Shelden and Darron Cheek win at 2017 Fat Bike Worlds, plus Tigers state medley relay | SummitDaily.com

Summit vs. Silver Creek | Tigers boy’s basketball, Jan. 30

A regular-season home basketball game against Silver Creek (13-2) of Niwot, hosted at Summit High on Jan. 30. Silver Creek entered the night at No. 2 in the overall 4A state rankings and handed the Tigers a loss, 41-82. The boy’s team was 6-9 overall and 1-5 in the 4A Western Slope before Tuesday night’s game against Battle Mountain at home. Look for those results online at summitdaily.com, or in the sports section tomorrow (Feb. 2).

1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final

Summit 17 11 5 8 41

Silver Creek 17 22 20 23 82

Fat Bike World Championships | Crested Butte, Jan. 25-29

The second edition of the Fat Bike World Championships, a homegrown collection of two races held on a combination of groomed singletrack and Nordic trails in Crested Butte from Jan. 25-29. The two races — a World Championships North Village cross-country race on Jan. 26 and the National Championships short-track race on Jan. 28 — drew nearly 250 total riders split between male, female and junior divisions. The international field came from across Colorado, more than a dozen states and the United Kingdom.

On Jan. 26, Breckenridge local topped the men’s open 21-35 and 51+ podiums, with Taylor Shelden winning the 21-35 title, while Darron Cheek and Taylor’s dad, Kevin Shelden, went 1-2 for the 51+ division. On Jan. 28, Cheek again dominated his age group to win the short-track Nationals title in 2:06:34 — also good for top-15 overall.

For complete results, see cbfatbikeworlds.com.

North Village World Championships

Men’s overall winners

1. Taylor Shelden, BRECKENRIDGE (Tokyo Joe’s) — 1:12:25

2. Garren Watkins, Boulder (Boxwell) — 1:21:30

3. Neil Becwar, Gunnison — 1:22:31

4. Darron Cheek, BRECKENRIDGE (Wilderness Sports) — 1:22:48

5. Chad Oleson, Crested Butte (Heights Performance) — 1:24:16

Women’s overall winners

1. Willa Williford, Crested Butte (Brick Oven) — 1:42:52

2. Carey Ballard, Girdwood AK — 2:01:32

3. Renee Lockey, Colorado state — 2:13:04

Open men 51+

1. Darron Cheek, BRECKENRIDGE (Wilderness Sports) — 1:22:48

2. Kevin Shelden, BRECKENRIDGE (Tokyo Joe’s) — 1:33:35

3. Joseph Fortin, Albuquerque NM (High Desert Bicycles) — 1:36:57

Short Track National Championships

Men’s overall winners

1. Robbie Squire, Salt Lake City (Felt-Assos) — 1:45:49

2. Alex Grant, Salt Lake City (Canondale) — 1:46:09

3. Nick Gould, Durango (Ska/Zia/Trek) — 1:55:48

4. Travis Brown, Durango (Trek) — 1:56:38

5. Jordan Williford, Crested Butte (Brick Oven) — 2:00:05

Women’s overall winners

1. Karen Kerkove, Eagle (Topeak-Ergon) — 2:04:02

2. Amy Beisel, Colorado Springs (Borealis) — 2:17:02

3. Liz Carrington, Durango (Honey Stinger/Bontrager) — 2:31:25

4. Stephanie Surch, Colorado Springs (Criterium Bicycles) — 2:37:14

5. Jennifer Smith, Gunnison (Stans No Tubes) — 2:38:41

Open men 21-35

1. Robbie Squire, Salt Lake City (Felt-Assos) — 1:45:49

2. Taylor Shelden, BRECKENRIDGE (Tokyo Joe’s) — 2:09:51

3. Ryan Gall, Louisville (Ping Identity) — 2:16:27

Open men 51+

1. Darron Cheek, BRECKENRIDGE (Wilderness Sports) — 2:06:34

2. Brian Hannon, Longmont (Boulder Bicycle Works) — 2:14:48

3. Eddie Urcadez, Denver (Groove/Excel) — 2:15:00

Summit/Aspen/Kent Denver tri | Tigers swimming and diving, Jan. 24

A regular-season girl’s swimming and diving meet, hosted at the Summit High pool on Jan. 24. The Tigers’ medley relay qualified for state with a time of 2:05.82, enough to break a school record and send the team’s final relay to the state meet Feb. 9-11 at Colorado Mesa University. Senior diver Abby Charneskie also had a personal record to take third overall in the diving portion.

200-yard medley relay

1. Aspen High School (Davy Brown, Kennidy Quist, Emily Driscoll, Hannah Freeman) — 1:59.50

2. Summit High School (Abbey Lau, Stephanie Schulman, Logan Simson, Katerina Lee) — 2:05.82

3. Kent Denver (Ivy Jones, Elsie Jacobsen, Claire Hutchinson, Campbell Patteson) — 2:13.14

1-meter diving

1. Campbell Patteson, Kent Denver — 211.90

2. Charlotte Mauger, Kent Denver — 182.75

3. Abby Charneskie, SUMMIT — 153.10 (personal record)

100-yard freestyle

1. Kennidy Quist, Aspen — 57.31

2. Madi Wifall, Kent Denver — 59.69

3. Emily Sandberg, SUMMIT — 59.70

200-yard freestyle relay

1. Kent Denver (Sophia Wagner, Amber Brooks, Sarah Anderson, Madi Wifall) — 1:52.86

2. Summit (Abbey Lay, Katerina Lee, Hannah Anderson, Emily Sandberg) — 1:55.80

3. Kent Denver B (Sophie Corbett, Ivy Jones, Elsie Jacobsen, Jayne Fraser) — 2:01.12

100-yard breaststroke

1. Stephanie Schulman, SUMMIT — 1:19.76

2. Sophia Wagner, Kent Denver — 1:22.32

3. Elsie Jacobsen, Kent Denver — 1:25.52

400-yard freestyle relay

1. Aspen (Davy Brown, Emily Driscoll, Hannah Freeman, Kennidy Quist) — 4:03.60

2. Summit (Katerina Lee, Abbey Lau, Hannah Anderson, Emily Sandberg) — 4:24.07

3. Kent Denver (Amber Brooks, Sarah Anderson, Sophia Wagner, Madi Wifall) — 4:44.02