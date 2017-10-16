Team Summit freestyle skier Tori Ware recognized as USSA Rocky Mountain Division Colorado All-Star

Freestyle skier Tori Ware of Team Summit is among 50 young alpine and freestyle athletes from across Colorado recognized on Sunday as USSA Rocky Mountain Division Colorado All-Stars.

The young athletes compete on the local, national and international levels in pursuit of earning a place on the U.S. Ski Team and at the Olympics. The All-star team includes 30 alpine skiers and 20 freestyle skiers, including Ware, the only athlete from Team Summit to make the list.

"Congratulations to the new members of the All-Star team," Colorado Ski Country USA president and CEO Melanie Mills said in a prepared statement. "We're thrilled to support the next generation of alpine and freestyle skiers as they train and compete across Colorado during this Olympic year."

Other athletes came from Ski and Snowboard Club Vail, Aspen Valley Ski Club, Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, University of Denver, Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, Winter Park Competition Center and Telluride Ski and Snowboard Club.