Team USA keeper Tim Howard leads Rapids in MLS Cup bid against L.A. Galaxy Sunday | SummitDaily.com

Team USA keeper Tim Howard leads Rapids in MLS Cup bid against L.A. Galaxy Sunday
October 29, 2016
COMMERCE CITY — With a 3-1 win over Real Salt Lake in the knockout round of the MLS playoffs Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Galaxy emerged as the opponent the Rapids will face when they open their pursuit of the MLS Cup this weekend.
Colorado will play at Los Angeles on Sunday, then host the Galaxy the following Sunday to conclude a two-game series. Start times will not be announced until after Thursday’s playoff games.
Colorado finished second in the Western Conference (and second overall in MLS) in the regular season while the Galaxy finished third in the conference (sixth overall), but the two teams played three close games. Colorado won 1-0 at home on March 12 on a second-half stoppage-time goal by Marco Pappa. The other games ended in ties at LA (1-1 and 0-0).
“They’re a very good home team, we’re going there first and they have a lot of really sharp players,” said Rapids captain Sam Cronin. “We have to make sure we don’t concede an early goal and start chasing the game, chasing the series. We have to make sure we start good.”
Read on for the complete Denver Post article about the L.A. Galaxy contest and a Post profile of the Rapids’ all-star keeper Tim Howard.
