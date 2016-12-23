Teensy Sunlight Mountain in Glenwood one-ups Vail Resorts with $700 lift ticket | SummitDaily.com

Think a ritzy resort like Deer Valley or Vail Mountain boasts the most expensive lift ticket in the ski industry this season? Wrong. This year, the honor goes to Sunlight Mountain Resort, found about 100 miles west of Summit County in Glenwood Springs.

With a $700 lift ticket this season, Sunlight is expected to hit the mark for the highest priced one-day lift ticket in the nation, according to a release from Sunlight. The Sunlight “Sunny 700” lift ticket will be offered for $700 this season and includes one full day of skiing at the resort, as well as a pair of limited edition Sunlight 50th anniversary Meier skis, plus a ticket to Iron Mountain Hot Springs in Glenwood. A $600 version is available and includes a 50th anniversary snowboard.

At 680 acres, Sunlight is roughly seven times smaller than Vail. It also might not have the swagger or celeb-status of Aspen, the release continued, but that didn’t stop officials from offering the caviar of lift tickets.

In the release, Troy Hawks, the resort’s director of marketing and sales, said Sunlight is celebrating its 50th birthday in style and ready to take on the bigger, more famous resorts.

“Sunlight might not have any fur shops or an influx of celebrities, but we do have big skiing and riding in the heart of the Colorado Rocky Mountains,” says Hawks. “And, now we can boast that we have one of the most affordable skiing experiences in the industry, as well as the most expensive, special one-day lift ticket offering in the country, if not the world.”