The 2017 Fat Bike World Championships are back in Crested Butte Jan. 25-29 | SummitDaily.com

From Jan. 25-29, the mountain-biking Mecca of Crested Butte hosts the 2017 Borealis Fat Bike World Championships, the second edition of a new competition weekend (more like week, now) built around bikes with wide, nobby tires. This year’s event will be bigger and badder than the debut last year, with more mountain bike legends, competitors, fat bike demos, industry participation and free craft beer (not to mention sizzling meats) from post-race grills, accoding to a joint release from the town of Crested Butte and event organizers.

The second annual Borealis Fat Bike World Championships is not for the faint of heart, the release continued. Organizers are looking for fat-bike fanatics from all over the world who share Crested Butte’s love for the new-ish sport, drinking beer, listening to music and having an overall great time.

The Championships features two races, a demo day and lift-served downhill fat biking at Crested Butte Mountain Resort. There is also live music, tons of swag, down-home grilling and, of course, all that free beer the press release promises. All races and events are open to the public, with race divisions split into age groups and a select number of pro/open divisions for men and women. So come be a champion, Crested Butte said, or at least join the mayhem.

All-access passes are currently $159 at the early rate. Individual event tickets and race entries are also available. For more info on races, lodging and more, go to cbfatbikeworlds.com.