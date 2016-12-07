The North Face Park and Pipe virtual contest returns | SummitDaily.com

The North Face (TNF) Park and Pipe Open Series (PPOS) is back for the 2016-17 season with a brand-new virtual contest. Dubbed Peak 2 Park, the upgraded online platform gives competitors from Europe and North America an easy way to share their homemade “dream run” edits — and reach an enormous international audience.

“My first thought when TNF released the PPOS competition was that this format needed to be applied to all mountain skiing and riding,” The North Face athlete Hadley Hammer said. “There are so many undiscovered riders at resorts across North America and Europe who will be able to showcase their talent and creativity without worrying about traditional barriers of entry associated with normal competitions and filming. I think we are about to be exposed to a whole new level of riding.”

A look at what else is new for this year:

AMOS: The All Mountain Open Series is a virtual freeride competition open to skiers and snowboarders throughout North America and Europe. From big backcountry booters to cossaks off side hits, it’s all fair game. Whether you’re sending cliffs at Squaw, popping pillows in BC or backflipping off side hits in Verbier, we want to see what you’ve got. Splice these clips together to create one consecutive “dream run” and your submission is ready.

Europe: The North Face’s virtual offering has expanded from North America to include Europe. This brings competition to a whole new level, as snowboarders from Chamonix could be competing with skiers in Alaska.

$65,000: A whopping $65,000 is up for grabs and will be split between PPOS and AMOS winners. There is an equal prize purse for men and women.

Peak2Park.com: The new-and-improved website and competition platform. With the addition of AMOS comes new grand prizes, new judges, and a slew of bigger and better content.

Grand prizes: The AMOS grand prize winner will be sent on an all-expenses paid trip to film and ski with The North Face pro skiers in the backcountry. The PPOS grand prize winner will be selected by Tom Wallisch and earns an all-expenses paid trip to shred and film with The Good Company crew.