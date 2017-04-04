Tigers baseball keeps win train chugging against Rifle, plus 2017 Breck Spring Open results | SummitDaily.com

Breck Parks Spring Open | Breckenridge, April 1

The second edition of an open jump contest for skiers and snowboarders, hosted on the lower three jumps of the Park Lane terrain park at Breckenridge on April 1. The event drew nearly 50 competitors of all ages, with the youngest skiers clocking in at 12 years old. Cash prizes for each category were split between: $3,000 for first place, $1,500 for second place and $500 for third.

Men's snowboard

1. Eric Willett

2. Asher Humphreys

3. Benji Farrow

Women's snowboard

1. Jessika Jenson

2. Silvia Mittermueller

3. Charlotte Vangils

Men's ski

1. Scott Nelson

2. Cody Cirillo

3. Ben Smith

Women's ski

1. Nadia Gonzales

2. Annalisa Drew

3. Brynn Wedlake

Summit vs. Rifle | Tigers baseball, April 1

The first league doubleheader of the regular season, hosted by Rifle High School in Rifle on April 1. The Tigers won both games: 6-2 in the first and 6-5 in the second. The two wins give Summit a record of 6-2 overall and 2-0 in the 4A Western Slope. The team next faces Battle Mountain today for a single game in Edwards. Game time is 3 p.m.

A recap of the Rifle wins from head coach Tom Looby:

Summit won the first game by a score of 6-2 with a stellar pitching performance by Andrew Shaw. Shaw pitched a complete game, striking out 10 batters. He also tripled in the game.

The second game was a hard-fought victory for the Tigers. The lead changed six times and the Tigers were down 5-4 going into the bottom of the seventh (and final) inning. Shaw led off the inning with a walk. Brian Hessler followed with another walk and Koa Rashidi came into run for Hessler. Sam Hull came to the plate and hit a single to left field, putting runners on second and third bases. Max Hess then came to the plate and hit a hard, walk-off single to left field, scoring both Shaw and Rashidi to win the game in front of an excited crowd of parents who made the trip to Rifle. Turner McDonald had two hits in the game, including a triple. Ethan Drewes also tripled. Hess' game-winning two RBIs led the Tigers. Will Heuck pitched give very strong innings and Omar Nunez pitched the last two innings for the save.

Summit vs. Glenwood Springs | Tigers boys lacrosse, March 30

A regular-season boys lacrosse game against Glenwood Springs, held at Summit High School on March 30. The Tigers won, 16-9, for the team's first win of the season. A box score for the game wasn't available at press time.

Summit vs. Fruita Monument | Tigers boys lacrosse, April 1

A regular-season boys lacrosse game against Fruita Monument, hosted by Fruita Monument in Fruita on April 1. The Tigers lost, 14-6, and fell to 1-3 overall and 1-2 in the 4A Western league.

The Tigers home game against Steamboat Springs yesterday was postponed due to weather and rescheduled for today. Game starts at 4 p.m.

1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final

Summit 2 0 2 2 6

FMHS 3 3 1 7 14

Summit vs. Fruita Monument | Tigers girls lacrosse, April 1

A regular-season girls lacrosse game against Fruita Monument, held at Fruita Monument High School in Fruita on April 1. The Lady Tigers won, 11-8, and improved to 5-1 on the season and 5-1 in the 4A Western league. A box score wasn't available at press time.

The Summit girls game against Steamboat Springs on April 5 was postponed for weather and is rescheduled for April 5. The team next plays Durango on April 8 in Durango. Game time is 10 a.m.

Summit vs. Steamboat Springs | Tigers girls soccer, March 28

A regular-season girls soccer game against league foes Steamboat Springs, played at Summit High School on March 28. The Tigers lost, 0-2, and fell to 1-6 overall and 1-4 in the 4A Western Slope.

The score from yesterday's game in Rifle wasn't available at press time.

1st 2nd Final

Summit 0 0 0

SSHS 2 0 2

Glenwood Springs JV Meet | Summit JV track and field, March 28

A JV track and field meet, hosted by Glenwood Springs High School in Glenwood on March 28. The meet drew 14 schools from across the state, including 4A Western Slope teams Eagle Valley, Battle Mountain, Rifle, Palisade and Glenwood Springs. Summit teams took second overall for girls and 11th overall for boys.

The following are top results for Summit athletes only.

800m run, girls

1. Courtney Brown, 2:48.7

5. Lexie Morici, 3:00.0

300m hurdles, girls

1. Hunter Stimson, 52.0

5. Megan Willits, 56.3

7. Anna Confer, 56.7

4x100m relay, girls

3. Anna Confer, Hunter Stimson, Megan Willits, Sophie Johnsen — 58.0

4×200 relay, girls

2. Anna Confer, Megan Willitts, Hunter Stimson, Hannah Drabik — 2:03

4×400 relay, girls

2. Courtney Brown, Hannah Drabik, Anna Confer, Megan Willitts — 4:57.9

1600m run, girls

6. Lexie Morici, 6:33.0

800m run, boys

4. Jermiah Vaille, 2:27.7

3200m run, boys

4. Jeremiah Vaille, 11:29.6

High jump, girls

1. Emma Howard — 4'8"

Long jump, girls

7. Megan Willitts — 13'1.5"

Triple jump, girls

1. Emma Howard — 29'10.5"

Altitude Running Invite | Summit track and field, March 30

A varsity track and field meet, hosted by Fort Collins High School in Fort Collins on March 30. The meet drew 23 girls teams and 24 boys teams from across the state for a total of more than 400 athletes.

Top girls teams, overall

1. Fort Collins High School

2. Mountain View High School

3. Laramie High School

14. SUMMIT HIGH SCHOOL

Top boys teams, overall

1. Fort Collins High School

2. Mountain View High School

3. Laramie High School

24. SUMMIT HIGH SCHOOL

Top Summit finishes

1. 300m hurdles, Hunter Stimson — 49.39

5. 4x400m relay (Hunter Stimson, Kate Wasson, Madi Hirsh, Noelle Resignolo) — 4:23

5. 3200m relay (Morrison Donovan, Kate Wasson, Courtney Brown, Noelle Resignolo) — 10:35.19

7. 100m hurdles, Hunter Stimson — 17.90