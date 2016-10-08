Tigers drop sole rivalry game to Devils | SummitDaily.com

Eagle Valley went 1-4 during its non-conference play, but the tough schedule seems to be paying off as the Devils opened league play at Summit County with three first-quarter touchdowns en route to a 42-21 win.

“Absolutely. No doubt,” said Devils coach Tom LaFramboise about the non-conference schedule.

The Tigers (2-4, 0-1 3A Slope) and Devils (2-4, 1-0) exchanged blows in the first half, but Eagle Valley got the ground game working in the second half to close out the game.

Matthew Sanchez took the opening kickoff 90 yards to the house with one move at the wedge and one in the open field against the kicker, giving the Devils the 7-0 lead out of the gate.

Summit responded on its first drive after a 10-play drive, all runs, led to a 7-yard touchdown run by Adolfo Vasquez. The drive was set up with a 50-yard run by Vasquez earlier, cutting across the field on his run into Devils territory.

The Devils answered on the offense’s first drive of the game. On their second play from scrimmage, Garrett Martin used the stiff arm to break a 66-yard touchdown run and the 14-7 Eagle Valley lead.

An Eagle Valley onside kick gave the Devils the ball back, and a 42-yard drive ended with Garrett Martin connecting with Tiegan Torbett from 11 yards out and the 21-7 lead.

Summit came right back with a short slant from Jacob Gillum to Vale Hildebrand that was taken 84 yards to the house, bringing the Tigers within 21-14.

The scoring barrage kept coming in the second, as Summit tied it, 21-21, with a 43-yard bomb from Gillum to Eddie Jain.

The Devils ended the half with a 30-yard run from Martin on fourth-and-9 to go and the lead at half, 28-21.

It was all Devils in the second half, with backs Noah Hermosillo and Kyle Williams moving the ball on the ground and eating up the clock.

The Tigers next host Rifle at home on Oct. 14. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.