Tigers lose to Huskies after disastrous 1st half, 4-7 | SummitDaily.com

The Tigers wish they could get those first 15 minutes back.

On a chilly Tuesday evening, the Summit soccer team hosted No. 1 Battle Mountain for the second meeting of the season. The Huskies are always a tough and high-scoring team — they’ve recorded 41 goals and been scored on just 10 times this season — but Summit nearly managed to take one earlier in the season with a 2-3 thriller of a loss, and in enemy territory of all things.

This game wouldn’t be so close. In the first 15 minutes Battle Mountain scored four goals — three legit, one a fluke — and that was just about all the top-ranked 4A Western Slope team needed. The Tigers managed four more over the next 65 minutes, outscoring the Huskies 3-2 in the second half, but still ended with a gut-punch of a loss, 4-7.

The Tigers are now 5-4 overall and 3-3 in the 4A slope. Summit next face Rifle (0-8 league) away on Oct. 6. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.