Tigers soccer lose OT thriller to Devils, 3-4 | SummitDaily.com

GYPSUM — Hollywood would have sent the script back.

It’s Senior Night and senior Juan Garduno feeds senior Carlos Chavez for the game winner in overtime and, by the way, that goal completed Chavez’s hat trick?

No way. That’s too over the top, even for Hollywood.

Yet, that was how it ended for Eagle Valley on an emotional Senior Night with a 4-3 win against Summit County on Thursday in Gypsum.

“It was great night for the seniors,” Devils coach Bratzo Horrutiner said. “They played with all their heart. The team played for them. They showed a winning attitude and they brought the best out of the team.”

Summit had the momentum, scoring early to get a coveted lead with pride and post-season on the line. But Eagle Valley had other ideas. The Devils were down three times. The Devils came back three times. Senior Edgar Palacios to Chavez was the first. Christer Serna, who isn’t a senior, fed Garduno for the second. Chavez had the equalizer and then Garduno to Chavez in extra time set off a celebration to remember.

Summit’s senior night comes on BLAH against bottom-dwelling Rifle. It’s a junk game in terms of standings and the post-season, but it’s always nice to end with a manageable opponent for the home crowd.

The Devils (7-7 overall and 7-4 in the Slope) finish the regular season at Palisade on Thursday at Colorado Mesa University.

The Tigers (8-5 overall, 6-4 league) have another tough, must-win match on Tuesday when they travel to Steamboat Springs (BLAH). A win there keeps Summit’s post-season hopes alive — just barely, but there’s still a chance.

Meanwhile, in Edwards…

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Stubler Memorial Field in Glenwood Springs? Pfft.

Battle Mountain soccer had no issue with its traditional house of horrors or the Demons in a 5-0 win at Glenwood Springs, pushing the Huskies to the brink of league title.

Juan Macias had a hat trick. Creek Kamby remained red hot with another goal and Taylor Staughton also scored.

The Huskies welcomed Erik Solis back from injury and Alan Villegas had the shutout.

Now, Battle Mountain gets to wait for Steamboat. To keep their championship hopes alive, the Sailors must win against Summit County on Tuesday up north. A win would set up the Slope title game in Edwards on Thursday,

“That’s the dream for players, coaches and fans,” Cope said. “Add in that it’s Senior Night and we have 15 seniors and it’s going to be a fun night for everybody.”