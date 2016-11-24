Tough Mudder moves to Copper Mountain for 2017 | SummitDaily.com

The Mudder is coming to Copper.

In early November, the international obstacle-racing series joined with event promoter Human Movement and Copper Mountain to bring two endurance events, the traditional Tough Mudder and brand-new Tough Mudder Half Colorado, to Copper Mountain in July 2017 after three years at Snowmass.

“We are thrilled to bring Tough Mudder and Tough Mudder Half to Copper Mountain for the first time in 2017, and we are excited to host thousands of new and returning Mudders,” said Courtney Jordan, event director for Tough Mudder, in a release from Copper. “We look forward to working closely with the Copper Mountain venue (and) Human Movement, as well as the local community and stakeholders, to produce a successful event and provide a positive economic impact on the region.”

Over the weekend of July 15 and 16, Copper hosts two events: the full Mudder and Tough Mudder Half.

The first is a 10 to 12-mile obstacle course challenge designed to test physical and mental strength, stamina and teamwork. The event features 20 to 25 signature obstacles, such as King of the Swingers, Arctic Enema, the infamous Electroshock Therapy and a handful obstacles new for 2017.

The half-distance Mudder is designed to require less training and facilitate teamwork, packing all the thrills of Tough Mudder into half the distance. The event is a 5-mile course that does not include more daunting obstacles on the full course, such as those with ice or electricity. It features about 12 to 15 signature obstacles, such as Everest, The Block Ness Monster and Mud Mile, all of which test teamwork, grit and strength.

Like Warrior Dash and the public Spartan Race, the Tough Mudder events are not races, the release continued, but rather challenges in which participants focus on teamwork and camaraderie. The events are untimed and finishers receive a customer performance tee-shirt from event sponsor Merrell, as well as an ice-cold beer and finisher headband.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tough Mudder to Copper Mountain,” said Gary Rodgers, president and general manager at Copper Mountain Resort, in the release. “Tough Mudder’s emphasis on teamwork and camaraderie is a great match for Copper’s own values, and our high-alpine terrain, combined with Tough Mudder’s world-class obstacles, is sure to create an unforgettable experience. We feel this new partnership will benefit not only Copper Mountain, but the greater Summit County community as well.”

In 2016, the final Tough Mudder in Snowmass drew more than 6,500 participants for two days of racing. For more information or to register for Tough Mudder Colorado, see toughmudder.com.