Trout Unlimited local chapter hosts ‘state of fisheries’ meeting in Frisco June 22 | SummitDaily.com

Trout Unlimited local chapter hosts ‘state of fisheries’ meeting in Frisco June 22
June 21, 2017
On June 22, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Summit County Community Center in Frisco (83 Nancy's Place), Jon Ewert, the local Colorado Parks and Wildlife fisheries biologist, will be discussing the state of the fish in Summit and Grand counties. Ewart's annual address is always very informative and he is willing to answer questions about any waters in his jurisdiction, according to a release from the local Trout Unlimited chapter. His talk will be followed by fly-fishing techniques for all anglers, from beginners to experts.
The meeting is free and open to the public.
