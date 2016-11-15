Turkey Day 5K returns to the streets and rec paths of Frisco on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24 | SummitDaily.com

Not ready to run with the turkeys? Race officials need volunteers to assist with day-of registration and course marshaling. To volunteer or find out more, contact Sara Skinner at 970-668-5276 ext. 3053 or email SaraS@townoffrisco.com .

The 5K takes place snow or shine. Dress appropriately. Dogs are welcome, and participants are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food donation for the on-site food drop benefitting the Family Intercultural and Resource Center. Entry fee includes a racer gift, free wassail (hot cider) and entry to the post-race celebration at Peak One Neighborhood hosted by Lost Cajun Restaurant, complete with giveaways. To register or find out more, see FriscoTurkey5K.com.

Shoes? Check. Socks? Check. Turkey hats and chef whites? Check and double check.

On Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, the wildly popular Turkey Day 5K returns to the streets and rec paths of Frisco for a fun run done Thanksgiving style. This 5K typically draws 600-plus participants for an untimed, family-friendly event, which begins one block off of Main Street and ends at the Peak One Neighborhood.

“It is our fourth year and we are so thankful that locals and visitors alike have made the Frisco Turkey Day 5K a part of their Thanksgiving traditions,” said Sara Skinner, recreation programs coordinator for Frisco, in a release from the town. “People also seem to be upping the ante each year with more and more outrageous, turkey superhero-themed costumes and dressed-up dogs.”

Joining the fray on Thanksgiving Day is Sarah Connelly and her husband, Brian, and 8-year-old daughter, Rowan. The three aren’t into the odd costumes so common at the 5K, but they wouldn’t miss it for all the pumpkin pie in Frisco. There’s plenty of time for pie, stuffing, turkey and the rest after a run through their stunning hometown.

“I like that we’re starting a tradition as a family to do something healthy, instead of just sit around and eat all day,” Connelly said. “You get fresh air, you get to run with the community — we see everyone we know and a lot of kids Rowan goes to school with — and that’s something I really like about it.”

The 5K is open to all ages and takes place on a mellow route through the heart of Frisco, split between the Summit County Recreation Path system and town of Frisco side streets. Last year, runners were greeted by a fresh coating of snow, and although it’s hardly snowed this season, portions of the course might pass over surfaces with packed snow or ice.

But that won’t keep a turkey trotter down — the event takes place no matter what, snow or shine. Leashed dogs and strollers are welcome, but snow on the route may make pushing a stroller challenging. Participants are advised to dress in layers and to be prepared for winter running conditions, according to a press release from the town.

Run, rest, do good

The race begins at the old Frisco Community Center on the corner of Third Avenue and Granite Street and ends at the Peak One Neighborhood, found approximately four blocks from the start. Officials altered the route slightly last year to avoid deep snow on parts of the County Recreation Path. The new race route crosses side streets, which will not be closed during the race. Instead, there will be marshals on course to assist runners.

Pre-registration is $25 for adults (18 years and older), $15 for youth (6 to 17 years old) and free for kids 5 years old and younger. Pre-registration ends on Nov. 23 at noon. Runners can pick up their bib and packet on Nov. 23 from 5-7 p.m. at the old community center.

Day-of registration is $30 for adults, $20 for youth and still free for kids younger than 5 years old. Day-of registration and bib pickup is at the old community center from 8-9:30 a.m. on Nov. 24.

The Turkey Day 5K is more than a fun run with funky costumes. A portion of the proceeds benefits Frisco Elementary School’s S.T.E.M. program, a curriculum designed around creative problem solving for real-world concerns. The registration fee includes a racer gift for paying participants (while supplies last) and a post-race celebration at the Peak One Neighborhood, complete with wassail (hot cider) from the Lost Cajun Restaurant and giveaways.

Participants are also encouraged to make a non-perishable food donation at the event. Donations will benefit the Family and Intercultural Resource Center.