USASA names local freeskier to Rocky Mountain Division All-Star team | SummitDaily.com

USASA names local freeskier to Rocky Mountain Division All-Star team
October 13, 2016
Tanner Murphy, welcome to the big leagues.
On Oct. 9, the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association named 50 youth alpine and freestyle athletes from across the state to the USASA Rocky Mountain Division Colorado All-Stars team. Murphy, a freestyle mogul specialist with Team Summit, was the only local athlete named to this year’s team. The remainder of the list is filled out with more than 20 athletes from Ski and Snowboard Club Vail, plus a slew of alpine skiers from Aspen Valley Ski Club, Winter Park Competition Center, Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, and Telluride Ski and Snowboard Club.
All-stars competed locally, nationally and internationally in pursuit of their U.S. Ski Team and Olympic dreams. The All-star team is made up of 30 alpine skiers and 20 freestyle skiers.
“This is a really exciting event honoring and recognizing the next generation of alpine and freestyle skiers and ensuring they can continue their training and competition at resorts across Colorado,” said Colorado Ski Country USA President and CEO Melanie Mills. “Congratulations to all the new All-Stars. We’re excited to watch them continue to learn and compete.”
As a supporter of local youth ski training, Colorado Ski Country USA provides all 50 All-Stars with a CSCUSA Colorado All-Star Pass, which gives unlimited access to 20 Colorado Ski Country USA resorts to train and ski during the 2016-17 season.
A complete list of all-stars and their ski clubs:
Casey Andringa, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Freestyle
Jessee Andringa, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Freestyle
Axel Bailey, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Alpine
Max Bervy, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Alpine
Cleo Braun, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Alpine
Jakob Colombo, Winter Park Competition Center, Freestyle
Ezra Cope. Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Freestyle
Cooper Cornelius, Aspen Valley Ski Club, Alpine
Felix Coudouy, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Freestyle
Katie Coyne, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Freestyle
Rachael DesRochers, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Alpine
Jacob Dilling, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Alpine
Dexter Edelman, Aspen Valley Ski Club, Alpine
Burke Fancher, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Alpine
Bridger Gile, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Alpine
Kaitlyn Harsch, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Alpine
Katherine Irwin, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail & University of New Mexico, Alpine
Caroline Jones, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Alpine
Jack Keane, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail & National Training Group, Alpine
Kellen Kinsella, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Alpine
Storm Klomhaus, Winter Park Competition Center & University of Denver, Alpine
Heidi Kloser, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Freestyle
Tristan Lane Aspen Valley Ski Club, Alpine
Joey Lang, Aspen Valley Ski/Snowboard Club, Freestyle
Colby Lange, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Alpine
Gus LeBlanc, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Alpine
Colby Lee, Winter Park Competition Center, Freestyle
Heidi Livran, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Alpine
Tanner Lyle, Winter Park Competition Center, Freestyle
Matthew Macaluso, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Alpine
Jessica McMurtry, Aspen Valley Ski Club, Alpine
George McQuinn, Telluride Ski & Snowboard Club, Freestyle
Trudy Mickel, Purgatory Ski Club, Freestyle
Nick Mitchell, Aspen Valley Ski Club, Alpine
Tanner Murphy, Team Summit, Freestyle
Kyle Negomir, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Alpine
Skyler Nunn, Telluride Ski & Snowboard Club, Freestyle
Nelson Oxley, Winter Park Competition Center, Alpine
Cole Puckett, Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, Alpine
Hallee Ray, Winter Park Competition Center, Freestyle
Allie Resnick, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Alpine
Nick Santaniello, Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, Alpine
Jett Seymore, Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, Alpine
Avital Shimko, Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, Freestyle
Lane Stoltzner , Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, Freestyle
Jordan Strande, Winter Park Competition Center, Freestyle
Tyler Strnad, Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, Freestyle
Landon Wendler, Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, Freestyle
Tegan Wold, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Alpine
Zane Worrell, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Alpine
