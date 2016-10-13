USASA names local freeskier to Rocky Mountain Division All-Star team | SummitDaily.com

Tanner Murphy, welcome to the big leagues.

On Oct. 9, the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association named 50 youth alpine and freestyle athletes from across the state to the USASA Rocky Mountain Division Colorado All-Stars team. Murphy, a freestyle mogul specialist with Team Summit, was the only local athlete named to this year’s team. The remainder of the list is filled out with more than 20 athletes from Ski and Snowboard Club Vail, plus a slew of alpine skiers from Aspen Valley Ski Club, Winter Park Competition Center, Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, and Telluride Ski and Snowboard Club.

All-stars competed locally, nationally and internationally in pursuit of their U.S. Ski Team and Olympic dreams. The All-star team is made up of 30 alpine skiers and 20 freestyle skiers.

“This is a really exciting event honoring and recognizing the next generation of alpine and freestyle skiers and ensuring they can continue their training and competition at resorts across Colorado,” said Colorado Ski Country USA President and CEO Melanie Mills. “Congratulations to all the new All-Stars. We’re excited to watch them continue to learn and compete.”

As a supporter of local youth ski training, Colorado Ski Country USA provides all 50 All-Stars with a CSCUSA Colorado All-Star Pass, which gives unlimited access to 20 Colorado Ski Country USA resorts to train and ski during the 2016-17 season.

A complete list of all-stars and their ski clubs:

Casey Andringa, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Freestyle

Jessee Andringa, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Freestyle

Axel Bailey, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Alpine

Max Bervy, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Alpine

Cleo Braun, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Alpine

Jakob Colombo, Winter Park Competition Center, Freestyle

Ezra Cope. Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Freestyle

Cooper Cornelius, Aspen Valley Ski Club, Alpine

Felix Coudouy, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Freestyle

Katie Coyne, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Freestyle

Rachael DesRochers, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Alpine

Jacob Dilling, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Alpine

Dexter Edelman, Aspen Valley Ski Club, Alpine

Burke Fancher, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Alpine

Bridger Gile, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Alpine

Kaitlyn Harsch, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Alpine

Katherine Irwin, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail & University of New Mexico, Alpine

Caroline Jones, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Alpine

Jack Keane, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail & National Training Group, Alpine

Kellen Kinsella, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Alpine

Storm Klomhaus, Winter Park Competition Center & University of Denver, Alpine

Heidi Kloser, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Freestyle

Tristan Lane Aspen Valley Ski Club, Alpine

Joey Lang, Aspen Valley Ski/Snowboard Club, Freestyle

Colby Lange, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Alpine

Gus LeBlanc, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Alpine

Colby Lee, Winter Park Competition Center, Freestyle

Heidi Livran, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Alpine

Tanner Lyle, Winter Park Competition Center, Freestyle

Matthew Macaluso, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Alpine

Jessica McMurtry, Aspen Valley Ski Club, Alpine

George McQuinn, Telluride Ski & Snowboard Club, Freestyle

Trudy Mickel, Purgatory Ski Club, Freestyle

Nick Mitchell, Aspen Valley Ski Club, Alpine

Tanner Murphy, Team Summit, Freestyle

Kyle Negomir, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Alpine

Skyler Nunn, Telluride Ski & Snowboard Club, Freestyle

Nelson Oxley, Winter Park Competition Center, Alpine

Cole Puckett, Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, Alpine

Hallee Ray, Winter Park Competition Center, Freestyle

Allie Resnick, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Alpine

Nick Santaniello, Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, Alpine

Jett Seymore, Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, Alpine

Avital Shimko, Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, Freestyle

Lane Stoltzner , Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, Freestyle

Jordan Strande, Winter Park Competition Center, Freestyle

Tyler Strnad, Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, Freestyle

Landon Wendler, Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, Freestyle

Tegan Wold, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Alpine

Zane Worrell, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Alpine