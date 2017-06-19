Vail Lacrosse Tournament attracts 2,000 youth to Vail area June 19-21 | SummitDaily.com

Vail Lacrosse Tournament attracts 2,000 youth to Vail area June 19-21
June 19, 2017
The 23rd annual Vail Lacrosse Tournament comes to the Vail Valley today through Wednesday with 14 tournament sites in Vail, Eagle-Vail, Avon and Edwards.
Nearly 2,000 youth players and 3,000 spectators are expected for three days of team building, training and friendly competition.
With nearly a quarter century under its belt, the annual Vail Lacrosse Tournament has hosted multiple generations of players in the Vail area.
Spectators are free to attend any of the scheduled lacrosse events.
Visit ColoradoLacross.com for more information.
News from across the Web
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Sports
- Keystone Bike Guide: Snake River Rec Path (video)
- Talking Ellingwood Arete with Rifle Climbing Guides owner Joda Hankins
- Summit baseball cruises through week 2, winning 4 out of 6 games
- Colorado Escapist: Backpacking Havasupai in search of desert paradise
- The Outsider: When should you remove a rod in your leg?
Trending Sitewide
- After years of hiding, Summit County sheriff’s deputy proudly comes out as transgender
- Man killed in industrial accident north of Silverthorne during Highway 9 paving work
- Iconic Rabbit Ears Peak goes floppy after losing a big chunk of an ear
- High Country Crime: Silt couple accused of embezzlement from Waffle House CEO’s ranch property
- Breckenridge Sunday Market returns in new venue