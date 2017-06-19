Vail Lacrosse Tournament attracts 2,000 youth to Vail area June 19-21 | SummitDaily.com

The 23rd annual Vail Lacrosse Tournament comes to the Vail Valley today through Wednesday with 14 tournament sites in Vail, Eagle-Vail, Avon and Edwards.

Nearly 2,000 youth players and 3,000 spectators are expected for three days of team building, training and friendly competition.

With nearly a quarter century under its belt, the annual Vail Lacrosse Tournament has hosted multiple generations of players in the Vail area.

Spectators are free to attend any of the scheduled lacrosse events.

Visit ColoradoLacross.com for more information.