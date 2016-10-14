Volunteering for a trail crew? There’s an app for that | SummitDaily.com

Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado (VOC) has launched a mobile application, called YourCO, designed to enhance and transform the experience of caring for Colorado’s natural resources, according to a release from the Denver-based nonprofit.

With an existing interactive digital presence on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube, VOC has developed YourCO to allow Coloradans to complete simple and fun stewardship activities on their own time, all while earning points, digital badges and rewards along the way. Additionally, YourCO allows users to sign up for VOC volunteer projects at the touch of their fingertips.

“The mobile component to Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado is going to change the way people think about stewardship,” said Ann Baker Easley, executive director of VOC. “‘There’s an app for that’ is a common phrase, but not in the case of outdoor volunteerism, at least as far as we know. As the first organization of our kind to introduce an app like this, we are thrilled to allow Coloradans new ways to get involved quickly and easily.”

To celebrate the launch of YourCO, VOC has teamed up with Noble Energy, a sponsor of VOC’s 2016 outdoor stewardship season, to host an app launch party on Oct. 20 at the Brew on Broadway in Denver from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The party will include an introduction to YourCO, fun “task stations” to complete simple stewardship activities, raffle prizes, snacks, and beer and coffee specials.

“VOC’s 32 years of volunteer management experience reinforces the fact that individuals are much more inclined to being active outdoors and engaged in stewardship activities if they can do it with friends, in a social-like setting, and have a fun and rewarding experience,” Easley said. “We feel certain that this app will inspire individuals of all ages, but particularly younger populations, to get outside and care for the natural world around them. YourCO literally puts the whole outdoor stewardship process into the palm of your hands.”

VOC is a statewide nonprofit volunteer organization dedicated to Colorado’s natural resources. Since 1984, VOC has engaged with nearly 105,000 people of all ages in caring for Colorado’s outdoors — a total donated labor value of $21 million, including many projects in Summit County. Such volunteer efforts have made a lasting impact on Colorado through hands-on work in wildfire and flood restoration, trail building and maintenance, tree planting and re-forestation and more.