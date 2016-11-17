Warren Miller’s ‘Here, There and Everywhere’ comes to CMC-Breck Nov. 18-19 | SummitDaily.com

Tickets are available online or at the door and proceeds go to Dillon Valley Elementary School. For more info or to purchase, see eventbrite.com and search “Warren Miller Breckenridge.”

What: Two screenings of the 67th film from Warren Miller Entertainment, “Here, There and Everywhere,” featuring nine locations and more than 20 athletes

Few things compare to a powder day at your hometown ski area, but nothing compares to a powder day with a Warren Miller film crew.

During the thick of the ski season last year — right after an early-spring storm brought more than a foot of fresh to Crested Butte — the small ski town’s newest superstar, Colorado native and Olympic superpipe finalist Aaron Blunck, had the opportunity of a lifetime. He’d been in Canada filming for another video when the Warren Miller folks emailed him about their session with Ingrid Backstrom and Wendy Fisher.

Blunck was hesitant at first, but when conditions in Canada turned sour, he hopped on the first plane back to Colorado for his debut Warren Miller segment: freeskiing his home mountain.

“I was stoked,” Blunck said of the invite. “I’d been traveling all over the place that winter so I was pretty run down, but since it was Warren Miller and I might never have a chance to do this again, I said yes. You have to do it at least once.”

Pros having fun

Chances are us Average Joes and Janes will never know what it’s like to film with Warren Miller — and that’s exactly why the legendary production house continues to wow audiences around the world. Blunck’s collection of Crested Butte face shots, cliff drops and park jumps is featured in Warren Miller’s 67th film, “Here, There and Everywhere.” It’s a typical Warren Miller extravaganza with nine locations and 20-plus athletes — expect everything from Blunck at Crested Butte to Seth Wescott in Greenland to big-air skiers at Boston’s Fenway Park — and it debuts locally this weekend, with two showing at Colorado Mountain College in Breckenridge.

The screenings are held today, Nov. 18, and Saturday, Nov. 19, beginning at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 to $15 per person and a portion of all proceeds go to Dillon Valley Elementary School. Tickets are available online through eventbrite.com (search Warren Miller Breckenridge), or locals can earn a free screening by volunteering (contact hollyannabates@gmail.com).

If you miss the local screenings, Warren Miller is hosting a second round at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek on Nov. 25-26.

For Blunck, filming with the Warren Miller team was different than anything he’s done on skis. More often than not, he’s trying to push the boundaries in front of the camera by going bigger, faster and higher than the rest. With “Here, There and Everywhere,” the perfect segment was all about capturing the absolute joy of simply skiing the good stuff.

“I wouldn’t say there was any pressure,” Blunck said of the multi-day shoot, held in-bounds on terrain he knows well: Teocalli Bowl, Paradise Bowl and more. “I always come to Crested Butte between competitions because there really is no pressure. Here, I can just go and ski, not worry about anything else — just have me and the mountains.”

The return of Warren

Along with the usual — Blunck’s favorite part is Wescott’s surreal trip to Greenland’s most remote peaks — “Here, There and Everywhere” features interviews with Miller himself. Throughout the film, the legend steps in front of the camera to spin yarns about 67 years of capturing everything he loves about winter sports.

“This is a special year for Warren Miller Entertainment,” managing director Andy Hawk said in a release. “For the first time in a dozen years, we are thrilled to return to the screen with the support and inclusion of the patriarch of winter stoke, Warren Miller. This year’s project has been an incredibly rewarding opportunity for the athletes, film crew and staff who were able to work directly with him again.”

Blunck wasn’t one of the lucky few to work with Miller, but he hopes to be featured in another film soon.

“It was a cool experience, and I hope that it works out that I can film again,” Blunck said of his time with the crew. “With Warren Miller, regardless of how the film comes out, the company is so large and so diverse that they show all sides of the sport. I’d love to keep working with them.”