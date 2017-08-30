Winners of Summit County Rimfire Challenge announced
August 30, 2017
The fifth annual Summit County Rimfire Challenge was held on Saturday, Aug. 26. It's the only official competition hosted by the Summit Range Association, and like just about everything the SRA does this tourney is an all-ages, family-friendly affair made to introduce more people to shooting sports. Conditions were pleasantly sunny and just a touch windy at this year's event as competitors waited their turns to show their stuff on the range.
The total score possible is 200 20X. The top-three youth finishers earn custom trophies, while the top-three adult competitors win items donated to the SRA throughout the year.
For more information on the Summit Shooting Range, visit SummitRange.org.
WINNERS:
Adults
1st place: James Wallach (score 200 16X)
2nd place: Travis Gilbertson (score 200 10X)
3rd place: Samual Wallach (score 198 18X)
Youth
(12 years and under)
1st place: Broc Smith (score 185 3X)
