Winter Gift Guide 2016: Smith I/O goggles, GoPro Hero 5, Sorel Joan of the Arctic and more | SummitDaily.com

But the guide isn’t just for survival situations. It’s made for anyone who spends time outdoors, like day hikers, or even avid dog walkers. Canterbury’s writing is clean and crisp, and at 250 pages with an index, it’s the perfect size. Bon apetit.

That’s the hook behind the latest book from New York Times bestselling author Dave Canterbury, a professional survivalist and co-owner of Pathfinder School in Ohio. Canterbury pulls from decades of experience in the wild to help experts and greenhorns alike find new ways to live off of their surroundings. There are chapters on everything from food prep for an afternoon hike to proper trapping technique, and topics include primitive traps, foraged cooking utensils and exactly how to safely prepare an animal that’s already dead.

Think you could survive a week in the wilderness with nothing but your wits and basic camping gear? Want to learn how?

Everyone needs winter socks, but no one wants to spend a hard-earned paycheck on personal foot warmers. That’s beer money. But when the PhD line from Smartwool of Steamboat Springs is less than $25, a new pair makes the perfect stocking stuffer (pun intended). The ski and snowboard line comes in dozens of colors and thicknesses.

Made on the Front Range in Golden, the Para Military 2 from Spyderco is one of the best locking-blade knives on the market. The sintered stainless steel blade is just about 3.5 inches and extends to make an 8.2-inch knife. It weighs all of 3.9 ounces and comes in several colors, including camo and black blades.

If you haven’t heard of Yaktrax yet, all you need to know is they’re made for Summit County. Never mind that the company is based in North Carolina — its line of collapsible crampons take (most) of the danger out of traveling on ice, snow and other slippery surfaces. The company now makes models for boots, running shoes, ski boots and more. There’s a Yaktrack for anyone.

Editor’s note: This is part two of a two-part gear guide for outdoor lovers. Read on for part one with Osprey backpacks, Arcteryx hard shells and Mountain Hardware liners.

Holiday toys aren’t just for kids. For the outdoor junkie who has everything, we searched around for accessories, cameras and trinkets made to survive days and days in Colorado’s playground.

Sorel Joan of the Arctic women’s boots

The specs:

Waterproof leather and suede upper

Rubber lower and sole

Removable felt inner lining

13.5 inches tall

Waterproof up to 8 inches

Weighs 31 ounces

The details: Think it’s finally time to replace the winter boots you’ve had for 10 years? We thought so. Introducing the classy (and wonderfully named) Joan of the Arctic boot from Sorel. Like all Sorel boots, function is a high priority, and the 2016 model is one of the best around when it comes to keeping your feet warm, dry and comfy.

The boot combines traditional styling — black rubber lower and sole — with modern touches like a full-grain leather upper and faux fur around the top. It’s tall at 13.5 inches in height, meaning it rides high like going-out-on-the-town boots, minus the frozen fake leather of so many models.

Reviewers with Outdoorgearlab.com say the boot is clunkier than most, but it makes up for that tiny complaint with incredibly warm and waterproof materials. It stays dry in up to 8 inches of water or slush — the total height of some other boots — and is designed for frigid temperatures as low as negative-25 degrees. Ullr Fest after-party, here we come.

Pricing: Sorel Joan of the Arctic ($180)

GoPro Hero 5 Black Edition

The specs:

Full 4K video at 30 frames per second

12 megapixel still capture at 30 FPS

Waterproof body

Built-in video stabilization

2-inch color screen

The details: GoPro new Karma drone might be embroiled in controversy, but the latest version of the company’s flagship camera is better than ever. The Hero 5 Black Edition comes with everything GoPro users know and love — simple controls, a fisheye lens, slow-mo capabilities, multiple camera modes, nearly bulletproof construction — and kicks it all up a notch with improved tech and new features.

First up, the tech. The GoPro 5 is the first model to shoot in full 4K at up to 30 frames per second. That’s pro-quality capture from a camera that fits in a teacup. GoPro also improved the low-light capture and added a 12 megapixel still mode, with burst rates up to 30 FPS.

Next up, the package. For the first time ever, the Hero no longer needs a waterproof or shockproof case. The camera itself, complete with the 2-inch color display, is waterproof up to 33 feet. It also comes with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and, in another first, voice-activated controls. As if the single button wasn’t simple enough, the Hero 5 Black listens to commands for video recording and image capture.

Of course, the camera doesn’t come with a micro SD card and the price tag is steep — it’s a given with each new Hero generation — but, given the amount of practically indestructible tech crammed inside the Hero 5 Black, it’s just about worth it.

Pricing: GoPro Hero 5 Black ($399.99), Hero 5 Session ($299.99)

Smith I/O goggles

The specs:

Quick-release lens change system

Spherical carbonic-x lens

5X anti-fog inner lens

Custom strap adjustment system with clip buckle

Helmet compatible

The details: The I/O has been around for a few years, but Smith gave it an update this year, with a wider field of view, a new frame design and — perhaps most exciting — the addition of the brand’s ChromaPop lenses.

“They’ve had it in their sunglasses, they just haven’t had it in their goggles,” said Dan Mitchell, sales associate with Pepi Sports in Vail, of the ChromaPop technology. “It’s a great addition to the line — the I/O series has been one of the top-selling goggles for years.”

The spherical lenses provide a high level of optical clarity and better fit, which boosts the anti-fog capabilities of the goggles. The lens is also treated with 5X anti-fog, a micro-etched surface that absorbs moisture and disperses it over a wide surface area to prevent fogging.

And that ChromaPop tech? It filters two specific wavelengths of light that cause color confusion, much like polarized lenses. By doing this, the lens delivers greater definition, more natural color and higher clarity, allowing you to see more detail. It does wonders for visual fatigue on the hill.

“This year, they are redesigned with new foam around them, with a deeper nose pocket and a little more peripheral vision out the side,” Mitchell said. “But they will still use the old I/O lenses. The lenses still work from the old ones.”

The new lenses also work with older I/O frames, he said, and the frames still integrate with Smith’s helmet line. Sizing is unisex.

Pricing: Smith I/O (manufacturer’s suggested retail price $210), I/O 7 (MSRP $230) and I/OX (MSRP $210)