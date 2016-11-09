Woodward Copper hosts free skate, BMX sessions for Woodward Barn Bash Nov. 12 | SummitDaily.com

Woodward Copper is ready to get this winter party started, whether Mother Nature likes it or not.

On Saturday, the sprawling expanse of Woodward opens to the public for the Woodward Barn Bash, a welcome-to-ski-season celebration for skiers, snowboarders, skateboarders and BMX riders who won’t let the delayed opening day at Copper Mountain keep them down. The day begins at 1:30 p.m. when barn doors open, followed by free (yes, free) intro and drop-in barn sessions from 2-7 p.m. The day wraps up with the local premieres of two must-see snowboard films: “Stronger,” a team film from Union Bindings featuring the latest from Scott Stevens and Torstein Horgmo, and “Half Off,” a compilation video with the crew from Videograss Productions. Along with the main attractions, the day also includes freebies, live music, a pro skate demo with Clay Kreiner and two competitions, including skateboard and BMX in the big Skatelite bowl.

Foam pits for free

Registration for the free barn sessions begins at 1:30 p.m. Woodward will offer two sessions during the day: Intro sessions, designed for never-evers, and drop-in sessions, designed for folks who have been through the intro session in the past. Intro sessions are fully coached and include everything you need to know for a session — think things like how to use the trampolines, how to access the skate ramps, when to drop into the foam pit ramps — while drop-in sessions are open-gym style and made for those who have already completed an intro. The drop-in skate and bike sessions allow unlimited access to The Barn’s bowl, mini ramps, foam pits, pump track and street area. Sessions will last approximately two hours each.

Skate and BMX jams

The party is just getting started with the free barn sessions. Beginning in the late afternoon, Woodward hosts the free and open Woodward Bowl Skate Jam for a chance to win a GoPro Hero 4, a barn pass and other prizes. Registration is available for men and women and takes place at the barn front desk from 3-4 p.m., with the event from 4-5 p.m.

Following the Skate Jam is the Woodward Bowl BMX Jam. Registration for the BMX Jam will open at 5:30 p.m. and the competition runs from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Again, there are categories for guys and gals, and expect more prizes and goodies for top finishers.

Then come the tunes. Colorado’s own DOWN2FUNK puts on a funk/hip-hop show from 5:30-7:30 p.m. while the jams are going down in the barn. A cash bar will be available for guests beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Bigger, better, ‘Stronger’

At 7:30 p.m., head to the third level for the snowboard film premieres. The night starts with “Stronger,” the new and wildly eclectic team film from Union Bindings. The film begins with a powerhouse backcountry segment from Kazu Kokubo, who just might outshine the big-mountain king himself, Travis Rice, with insane (and seemingly reckless) lines through Alaskan spines and more. The film is rounded out with the latest from Scott Stevens — just wait for his backyard, one-foot skate ramp session — and ends with a show-stopping segment from Woodward regular Torstein Horgmo, who pulls a backside lipslide through not one, but two angled kinks — and on an urban rail, no less.

The night ends with the latest from Videograss, “Half Off,” featuring urban riding from Brady Lem, Cole Navin, Colin Wilson, Jesse Gouveia and more on urban streets, ledges, bridges and rails across the United States.

Taste test

Like what you see at the Barn Bash? Session II of fall classes for skating, BMX, rollerblading and more begins Nov. 13. The session is available for children ages 1-10, and these weekly classes allow children to build skills, have fun and make new friends, according to a release from Woodward. Six weeks of classes is $99 and drop-in classes are $19. See woodwardcopper.com.