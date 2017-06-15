Sportswear company faces investigation for photos in Hanging Lake waters | SummitDaily.com

Liquido Active, an activewear brand based in Brazil, is under social media fire for commercial filming at Hanging Lake.

An Instagram post by the company on Wednesday that has since been deleted, shows a photographer wading in the lake, shooting models sitting on a log. Hanging Lake prohibits swimming and walking on the log, as noted by signs around the area and on the Glenwood Springs website.

The company issued an apology early Thursday afternoon via social media.

"To our beloved community, our hearts could not be more heavy," the post reads. "We have learned a hard, painful lesson to research our photo shoot destination spots."

Within an hour, the company's post had more than 150 comments on Facebook of people noting that the trail and lake is lined with signs making clear restrictions for the preservation of the lake.

Forest Service District Ranger Aaron Mayville said that Liquido Active did not request approval for commercial filming, and even if it did, such permits are not given for Hanging Lake.

Mayville said he appreciated the company's prompt apology.

"But I do want to let everyone know that they're going to be under investigation," Mayville said.

In the apology, Liquido Active said it made donations to Colorado Parks and Wildlife and Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado, both organizations with which Mayville said the Forest Service works closely.

But Hanging Lake is under White River National Forest jurisdiction, not Colorado Parks.

"Had a permit been obtained, they would have known that," Mayville said.

Liquido Active did not respond immediately to interview requests. This story will be updated as more details are known.