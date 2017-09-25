Steamboat ski lift chairs sell out in 28 minutes

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Twenty-eight minutes is all it took for Steamboat Ski Area to off-load 100 chairs from the original Storm Peak Lift.

“We expected this sale to be really popular, and it was,” said Loryn Kasten, senior communications manager for the Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp. “Unfortunately, our phone system got completely overwhelmed by interest. We did hear from a couple of people who said they had to call more than a handfull of times in order to get through.”

Kasten said there were about seven people answering phones as fast as possible Monday morning. She said all the available reservations for the chairs had been claimed by 9:28 a.m., but the staff took an additional 45 names that will be placed on a wait list for chairs that are not claimed or not paid for.

“If anyone decides they don’t want their chair after all, or if they neglect to pick it up by Saturday, those chairs will start to go to those on the wait list," Kasten said. "We understand that it was frustrating that the call volume was so high, and we appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding — this was a very exciting sale."

Kasten said the sale of the chairs was a lot like attempting to get high demand concert tickets. She said the ski area had tested the phone system prior to Monday morning, but the amount of calls coming in after the phone lines opened at 9 a.m. caused some issues.

The ski area had 100 chairs up for sale but allowed ski area employees to have the first shot at buying the chairs before the phone lines opened on Monday.

Kasten said there were 75 chairs available at 9 a.m., and the people who were able to get their calls through received a “reservation” for a chair. Those with reservations must pick up their chairs from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday or 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Meadows Parking Lot.

The chairs will once again be handed out on a first-come, first served basis. Kasten said that those with reservations will not be able to pick a particular chair but will be given the next available chair. Those with reservations should have a truck or large vehicle capable of hauling the chair away from the the parking lot.

People with reservations will be asked to pay $250 with cash or check for their chair when it is picked up.

Reservations that are not claimed or paid for by 11 am. Saturday will be voided, and the chair will then be offered to the next person on the waiting list.

Proceeds from the sale of the chairs will generate funds for grants Ski Corp. awards through the Yampa Valley Community Foundation.

“We are thrilled that people enjoy our chairlifts and want them to be a part of their lives," Kasten said.

