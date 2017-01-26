Study: Average Vail 2-bedroom rent is $2,200; Aspen is $3,660 | SummitDaily.com

Check out rent prices for some of the most popular ski areas in Colorado, according to TurboTenant:

1. Vail: $2,200

Population: 5,305

Elevation: 8,022 ft

Vail boasts the 3rd largest ski resort in the country with more than 5,200 acres of ski and snowboard area. The picturesque village is popular with locals and out-of-towners alike, making it one of the most visited ski areas. At $2,200 per month for a 2-bedroom, it is the 2nd most expensive destination on our list.

2. Aspen: $3,660

Population: 6,658

Elevation: 7,908 ft

Coming in at $3,660 per month is Aspen, which makes it the priciest rent price on our list. With four large ski areas close-by, there’s plenty of variety. Skiers can choose from Snowmass Ski Resort, Aspen Mountain Ski Resort, Aspen Highlands Ski Resort, and Buttermilk Mountain Ski Area.

3. Steamboat Springs: $1,774

Population: 12,088

Elevation: 6,732 ft

Steamboat has 2 major ski areas: Steamboat Ski Resort and Howelson Ski Area. Steamboat has produced more winter Olympians than any other town in North America, which has earned it the nickname “Ski Town USA.”

4. Breckenridge: $1,987

Population: 4,648

Elevation: 9,600 ft

Breck is nestled in the Tenmile Range of the Rocky Mountains. Breckenridge Ski Resort is consistently one of the most visited ski resports in the country, which may have to do with the fact that it’s just a little over 2 hours from the Denver International Airport. It also made winter sport history when it became the first resort in Colorado to allow snow boarding.

5. Crested Butte: $1,377

Population: 1,487

Elevation: 8,909 ft

Crested Butte is known as “the last great Colorado ski town” for good reason. At 8,909 ft, this town has the highest elevation on our list. It’s home to Crested Butte Mountain Resort, located on Mount Crested Butte, and the surrounding mountains have some of the greatest back country skiing in the state. It’s also know as “the nordic ski capital of Colorado” with miles of groomed trails and spectacular views.

6. Telluride: $2,445

Population: 2,303

Elevation: 8,750 ft

The former mining town is now known for its skiing and music festivals. Telluride Ski Resort is nestled into the San Juan mountains, which are in southwest Colorado. Visitors can stay in town or in Mountain Village, which are connected by a gondola that serves as a unique form of free transportation.

7. Pagosa Springs: $1,315

Population: 1,727

Elevation: 7,126 ft

Pagosa Springs is known for its hot springs, and it’s also within 23 miles of Wolf Creek ski area. Wolf Creek is located in the San Juan mountains and lift tickets are less expensive than those at many of the other Colorado ski areas. There are also some excellent cross country skiing available. The average rent price is also the lowest on our list at $1,315 per month for a 2-bedroom.

Emily Alligood, of Fort Collins, is community outreach manager at TurboTenant LLC.