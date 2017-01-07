Successful rescue after plane goes down north of Glenwood Springs | SummitDaily.com

A successful rescue effort was completed Saturday afternoon involving two persons after their small plane made a forced landing in the Flat Tops several miles north of Glenwood Springs near the Devil’s Causeway/McGinnis Lake area.

The plane was reported down at approximately 12:15 p.m., according to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office. The location of the downed plane is in the far northeastern section of Garfield County, west of the town of Toponas on Colorado 131.

Classic Air out of the National Guard base at Eagle was alerted and made its way to the scene. Two persons were in the plane alive and talking with other aircraft in the area, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“There was another pilot in the area who spotted them going down, and that’s one reason they were able to get there so quickly to make the rescue,” Sheriff’s spokesman Walt Stowe said.

By 1:50 p.m., the helicopter had arrived and was able to pick up the pilot and passenger and get them to a nearby hospital where they were being treated for exposure to the cold. No other persons were on board.

Stowe said the location of the forced landing was at 11,700 feet elevation, and the weather at the time was bitter cold at minus-18 without the wind chill. The helicopter dropped the two at a landing zone near Meeker, where they were taken to the hospital.

The names of the pilot and passenger were not released, and the cause of the forced landing is not yet known. The type of plane also was not released. This story will be updated as more details become available.