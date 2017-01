Summit 360 video: Snow Sculpture Championships | SummitDaily.com

Editor’s note: Summit 360 is a new series of daily 360 videos by the Summit Daily News. Check our website every day for new videos from events and places around Summit County.

Today at 11 a.m. canyons sounded, signifying the start of Breckenridge’s International Snow Sculpture Championships. Over the next 65 hours sculptors will take 20 ton blocks of snow and turn them into masterpieces. From Jan. 24-28 view the sculptors working on their creations. From Jan. 28-Feb. 5 is viewing week to witness the completed versions of each snow sculpture.