Summit 360 video: Fire fight at Breck Create’s Fire Arts Festival | SummitDaily.com

Editor’s note: Summit 360 is a new series of daily 360 videos by the Summit Daily News. Check our website every day for new videos from events and places around Summit County.

Two members of the Dream Team Spinners dueled it out with flaming weapons on night one of the Breck Create Fire Arts Festival. The festival, which features flaming sculptures, fiery performances and workshops, goes on until Sunday, Jan. 29.