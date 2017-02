Summit 360 video: Glow in the Dark with Breckenridge fitness class | SummitDaily.com

The Breckenridge Recreation Center offers a Glow in the Dark fitness class at the Old Masonic Hall in Breckenridge. Set in a unique atmosphere, designed to glow in the winter darkness, participants in this class will find the perfect way to “glow” in the dark while strengthening their core, improving their posture, and igniting their inner fire. For more information, call (970) 453-1734.

Editor’s note: Summit 360 is a series of daily 360 videos by the Summit Daily News. Check our website and Facebook page each day for new videos from events and places around Summit County.