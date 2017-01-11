 Summit 360 video: High Line Railroad Park in Breckenridge | SummitDaily.com

Editor’s note: Summit 360 is a new series of a daily 360 videos by the Summit Daily News. Check our website every day for new 360 videos from events and places around Summit County. This video was taken at the High Line Railroad Park in Breckenridge, buried in snow from the recent storms.

 

 