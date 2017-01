Summit 360 video: Keystone River Run Village on a snowy evening | SummitDaily.com

Editor’s note: Summit 360 is a new series of daily 360 videos by the Summit Daily News. Check our website every day for new videos from events and places around Summit County.

Keystone Resort is the only ski area with night riding in Summit County, but the after-dark fun doesn’t end there. We take a walk through River Run Village from the dining district to the base of River Run Gondola on a chilly January evening as yet another round of snow rolled into town. There’s nothing quite like a sleepy ski resort under the snowy stars.