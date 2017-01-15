 Summit 360 video: Ullr Fest parade recap in Breckenridge | SummitDaily.com

Summit 360 video: Ullr Fest parade recap in Breckenridge

Editor’s note: Summit 360 is a new series of a daily 360 videos by the Summit Daily News. Check our website every day for new 360 videos from events and places around Summit County. This video was taken at the Ullr Fest parade in Breckenridge.

 

 