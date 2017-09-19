Summit business briefs: Knitting store moves from Fairplay to Frisco

Mountain Careers and ELEVATE are working with Broken Compass Brewery to host a speed-networking event from 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 11 in Breckenridge.

The event is free with a cash bar, and it's designed to be fun, fast and focused with the best networkers taking home prizes from the brewery.

Also, professionals from Mountain Careers, a career platform matching local businesses with jobseekers in mountain towns, will be on hand to answer career questions.

The event is for anyone looking to make new contacts, develop professional skills, meet like-minded individuals or connect with the Summit County business community. For more about Mountain Careers, go to MountainCareers.com.

Knitting store moves from fairplay to Frisco

A yarn and knitting store, Knititation, celebrated the grand opening at its new location on Saturday at the corner of Sixth Avenue and Main Street in Frisco.

Owner Elaine Kist said she decided to move from Fairplay to Frisco after realizing that about two-thirds of her customers were Summit County residents.

"I decided, 'Well, maybe I should just move the store and come to them instead of making it more difficult for them to come to me," she said.

The store opened about a week ago, and Kist hosted the first knitting group there on Sept. 13, with the group making prayer shawls for the elderly, sick, people who recently lost a loved one or "whomever might need a beautiful gift and a little comfort," Kist said.

Other group sessions, like a weaving or spinning group, are in the works, Kist added, and many of them be hosted over coffee or tea.

Knititation is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week. Anyone who's interested can learn more by going to Knititation.com, following the store's Facebook page or calling 719-839-5817.

Infinity Spa in Breckenridge cuts ribbon

A ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday marked the opening of Infinity Spa at the Grand Colorado on Peak 8, a new luxury spa in Breckenridge for locals, guests and vacationers.

The ceremony hosted by Breckenridge Ambassadors featured special gifts and mini treatments at the new spa that aims to delight the senses, boost spirits and redeem people's faith in therapeutic healing.

"We have unique services and treatments that you won't find everywhere," said general manager Jason Bretz. "We like to say we have dynamic treatments that involved positive energy and use natural products to calm the mind and relax the body."

Open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, Infinity Spa boasts offering natural skin care and body care products with treatments and therapies including muscle-relief massage, salt-stone massage, oxygen-infusion skin treatments, gemstone facials, organic body polishes, hydration wraps and "the Ultimate Escape." For more, GrandColoradoOnPeak8.com/resort/infinity-spa/ .

Occupancy slumps, rates climb at Western Mountain Destinations

According to figures released Friday by Inntopia, a market research firm that tracks lodging trends at among participating Western Mountain Destinations in eight states, the trend of slipping occupancy and rising revenues that began last winter has continued through most of this summer.

For the six summer months — May through October — occupancy is down 0.5 percent as of Aug. 31, compared to the same time last year. This marks the first summer season decline in six years.

At the same time, aggregated revenue for the same period is up 7.5 percent, which is being attributed to steadily increasing average daily rates.

Additionally, actual August occupancy was down 1.2 percent compared to August 2016, the third consecutive month of declining occupancy. In comparison, revenue was up 8.4 percent compared to August 2016.

"There has been a fundamental shift in lodging performance patterns that was slow to emerge coming out of mid-winter but is now firmly established," said Ralf Garrison, advisor to Inntopia, in a prepared statement. "This is the first summer since 2009 that we've seen industry wide year-over-year declines in occupancy although strong gains in rate have kept revenues well above previous year's figures."

Eli Pace covers the business and nonprofit news for the Summit Daily, and he complies a weekly roundup of business-related items in and around Summit County. Reach him at epace@summitdaily.com.